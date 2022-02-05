Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ryan Murray helped bring Antrim back into the game in the second half

Antrim were made to pay for a poor start as they conceded two early goals in a 0-11 to 2-9 Division Three defeat by Limerick at Corrigan Park.

Cian Sheehan and Peter Nash both raised green flags inside the opening 10 minutes for the visitors.

The early goals helped Limerick lead by six at half-time, and while Antrim fought back after the restart, Billy Lee's men held on for a four-point win.

It is a first Division Three defeat for Antrim after the win over Fermanagh.

Having seen off the Ernemen by nine points in Enniskillen last week, Saffrons boss Enda McGinley would have been keen to secure a first home win of the campaign in the push for a second successive promotion.

However, it was Limerick - who hit four goals in their opening win over Longford - who raced into an early seven-point lead in west Belfast thanks to the Sheehan and Nash goals and Adrian Enright's score.

Odhran Eastwood, who scored 2-3 when the counties met at Portglenone in Division Four in March 2020, got Antrim on the board with a free.

Tomas McCann, Jamie Gribbin, Ricky Johnston and Ruairi McCann also fired over the Limerick bar, but it was the Treaty who led by six at the break.

Antrim needed a fast start in the second half and Ryan Murray delivered, hitting four without reply to reduce the deficit to two before Josh Ryan slotted over a much-needed free for Limerick.

Ruairi McCann and Ryan Murray notched late points for the hosts, but it was not enough as Limerick kicked over late scores of their own to seal a second straight win and move top of Division Three.