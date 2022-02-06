Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim opened their Hurling League Division 1B campaign with a three-point defeat by Kilkenny despite scoring three goals at Nowlan Park.

It was 1-6 apiece at the break with Martin Keoghan hitting Kilkenny's goal after Seaan Elliott's early strike.

Keoghan scored his second as the Cats threatened to pull away after the restart, but Conor Johnston and Neil McManus goals kept Antrim hopes alive.

However, Kilkenny held on to secure a 2-15 to 3-9 win in blustery conditions.

McManus' goal had brought Antrim - who finished the game with 14 men - to within two points late on, but a John Donnelly point stretched Kilkenny's lead out to three.

Kilkenny had Darren Brennan to thank after the goalkeeper made a crucial injury-time save to keep out a fourth Antrim goal.

As it has been across recent football and hurling games, the wind was a massive factor at Nowlan Park and both sides struggled to adjust to the conditions in a first half littered with wides.

Antrim, with the gust behind them, started strongly with Keelan Molloy putting an opening score over the bar before Elliott struck the game's first major after just three minutes.

Antrim fought back admirably after Kilkenny had threatened to pull clear in the early stages of the second half

Kilkenny, who were playing without their Ballyhale clubmen ahead of the Shamrocks' All-Ireland Final against Ballygunner next Sunday, did well to keep Antrim within reach despite failing to convert several scoring opportunities.

Paddy Deegan, James Bergin and the impressive Tom Phelan were among the Kilkenny players to find their range and slot over the bar.

Neil McManus and captain Eoghan Campbell both landed fine scores for Antrim, but the tide turned in the Cats' favour when Keoghan buried the ball in Ryan Elliott's net after Phelan had been hooked.

That goal put Kilkenny ahead for the first time in added time at the end of the first half, and while Ciaran Clarke drew the Saffrons level, there was a sense that the hosts would be able to use the wind to take control of the game.

And so it proved as Brian Cody's men hit 1-5 without reply after the restart to pull eight points clear, with Keoghan raising his second green flag at the end of a well-worked move that included a superb Paddy Deegan pass to find Billy Ryan.

Despite that expected scoring burst from the Leinster giants, Antrim stuck to their task admirably while playing into the teeth of the wind and were rewarded when Johnston fired into Brennan's net.

That goal made it a three-point game, and while Kilkenny - who had 19 wides - managed to extend their lead to five, McManus' late goal gave the 36-time All-Ireland winners a scare during a frantic finish.

Next up for Antrim is Dublin at Corrigan Park on Saturday in a game that will be live-streamed on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.