Shane McGuigan starred for Derry with a 1-6 tally against Offaly

Derry and Cavan made it two victories from two games in their Football League campaigns but Fermanagh let slip a nine-point lead to draw.

Niall Loughlin and Shane McGuigan netted as the Oak Leafers beat Offaly 2-13 to 0-7 in Division Two.

Cavan also eased to their Division Four win by seeing off Wexford 0-17 to 1-8 at Breffni Park.

But there was disappointment for Fermanagh in Division Three as Wicklow fought back to draw 1-10 to 2-7.

The Ernemen were aiming to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Antrim and they were looking good as they led 2-6 to 0-3 early in the second half in Aughrim.

The Ulster visitors were three points in front before hitting two quickfire goals in first half.

Sean Quigley hit a three-pointer in the Division Three encounter on Sunday

Conall Jones punched into the net from a rebound before Sean Quigley added number two to help Fermanagh to a 2-4 to 0-2 advantage at the break.

That soon became 2-6 to 0-3 before Wicklow launched their comeback with three Mark Kenny points.

Dean Healy netted to make it a three-point game and Andy Maher completed the fightback with the leveller.

Gary McKenna restored Fermanagh's lead only for Oisin McGraynor to equalise with a last-gasp free and secure an unlikely draw.

Cavan cruise

In contrast Cavan did not let relinquish a healthy lead as they produced an excellent first-half display against Wexford.

A scrappy opening saw Cavan's James Smith and Wexford's Michael Furlong black-carded before the hosts moved clear.

Cavan scored seven of the last eight points in the first half, including fine scores from Gerry Smith and Gearoid McKiernan, to go in 0-12 to 0-3 ahead at the interval.

Gearoid McKiernan shone as Cavan picked up another two points in Division Four

John Turbitt gave Wexford hope when he fired low and hard into the bottom corner of the net early in the second half.

Paidraig Faulkner and McKiernan slotted over to ensure Cavan stayed in control although their intensity and urgency dropped in the second 35 minutes.

They were not required to hit top gear to defeat Wexford and their quest to make an immediate return to Division Three is firmly on track.

McGuigan magic

It was also a straightforward task for Derry at a windy O'Connor Park as they brushed Offaly aside to sit pretty for a shot at making the top flight at the first attempt.

Shane McGuigan gave the Oak Leafers the perfect start with the opening two points and the forward would go on to clock up 1-6 for the game.

Derry moved five points in front with a long-range effort from Ciaran McFaul the pick of the scores.

Loughlin popped up with the opening goal with the final score in the first half to give Derry a 1-9 to 0-2 advantage.

Wexford improved with the wind advantage in the second half - Bill Carroll bagged two points while three came from Dylan Hyland.

But it was not enough to trouble Derry and McGuigan had the final say by scoring the second goal in the last minute.