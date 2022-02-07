Steelstown captain Neil Forester lifts the trophy in Croke Park's Hogan Stand

Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath said it was an "unreal feeling" for him and his players to wake up as All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football champions on Monday after their triumph on Sunday.

The club beat Trim 3-14 to 2-5 to complete a season which began with them not even having won a Derry title.

"Last night was something special," said McGrath of the Derry city club's post-match victory function in Dublin.

"It will live long in the memory. To see so many happy people."

The club was set up in 1986 as was renamed as the Brian Ogs after the death of beloved player Brian Og McKeever in 2009 following his battle against cancer.

Brian Og's parents Maire and Brian were at Croke Park to witness the emotional Steelstown triumph as the city club achieved the kind of success which has previously been the preserve of other parts of Oak Leaf county.

"He's the true captain of this club. It should be him climbing these steps," said captain Neil Forester of Brian Og in his rousing post-match speech in the Hogan Stand.

Maire was moved by Forester's words.

"We were just behind Neil when he was making his speech. And at the highlight of Neil's sporting career, he hands over the glory to our Brian. He's just a wonderful, wonderful captain," she added.

Manager McGrath added that merely making it to Croke Park was never going to be enough for his inspired players.

"We didn't just want to be a badge on the wall at Croke Park.

"We wanted to have our name attached to something special in Croke Park. For a club based in the city, for a club that's the youngest ever to perform in an All-Ireland at Croke Park, it means an awful lot to us."

Steelstown completed a clean sweep after adding the All-Ireland title to their Derry and Ulster crowns

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle from the squad's Dublin hotel early on Monday morning, McGrath laughed that it was "maybe not the time" to be thinking about the future but hoped the win would "trigger some young people around the city to take up our gaelic games".

"We want a legacy. We want people to enjoy gaelic games take it up and become gaelic footballers, ladies footballers, camogs, hurlers….that's what we want and hopefully yesterday will push that along."

The victorious Steelstown heroes aim to be back in the clubrooms by 18:00 GMT on Monday evening.

"We will thoroughly enjoy bringing the cup through the gates of Steelstown tonight.

"When you put in so much hard work as a group, you love to get the enjoyment out of it and enjoy every moment. I know that at six o'clock when we bring it back to Pairc Brid, that bus will be hopping and the club will be hopping," added McGrath, who paid tribute to the team's previous managements prior to him taking on the job last year.

"The work began when Paul O'Neill took over a few years ago when he was manager and he is now club chairman.

"Eamon Gibson carried that mantle on and we were very lucky to come in as a management group this year and be able to build upon the foundations they had set."