The disturbances arose late in injury-time at the Athletic Grounds as Armagh clinched a 2-14 to 0-14 victory

The GAA will wait for the arrival of the referee's report before deciding whether to take any action following Sunday's Athletic Grounds brawl.

Four Tyrone men Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte were dismissed along with Armagh's Greg McCabe after the row.

As of 15:45 GMT on Monday, the crucial referee's take on the game still hadn't arrived at Croke Park.

Normally reports arrive by close of business on Monday after weekend games.

A Croke Park spokesman told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that no comment would be made on the matter at this stage.

If a disciplinary process is deemed necessary following receipt of the referee's report, the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee will be able to convene a meeting at relatively short notice.

TV footage did not appear conclusive at to what cause the outbreak of hostilities although a mobile phone video taken by a spectator showed a clash between Harte and Armagh's Jarlath Og Burns which led to them wrestling with each other on the ground and a number of other players then getting involved.

Logan stunned by Tyrone's four red cards as McGeeney expects solicitors to get involved

Other separate skirmishes then appeared to break out which included Armagh keeper Blaine Hughes being flung to the turf by a Tyrone player.

Tyrone's joint-manager Feargal Logan described the four red cards handed out to his team after the late brawl as a "unique" situation.

"I don't know if anybody has ever come across four on the bounce like that," added Logan, who in his professional role as a solicitor has worked on behalf of both players and teams in previous GAA disciplinary processes.

"Let's study the video. There are fair checks and balances in Croke Park to deal with these sorts of things and we'll see where we get to."

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney said McCabe felt "hard done by" following his red card, adding that he himself had not had a good view of the brawl.

"When you have a big shemozzle like that, it's really hard to see but I'm sure everybody is going to be looking at videos tonight and there will be solicitors all over the place," said the Armagh manager.

Armagh defeated the All-Ireland champions 2-14 to 0-14 to maintain their winning start to Division One as the Red Hands remained on one league point after their opening home draw with Monaghan.