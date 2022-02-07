Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Carlow GAA says it will investigate claims that Down players received sectarian abuse in Sunday's Hurling League Division Two game at Ballycran.

Following the match, Down manager Ronan Sheehan said on social media that players on his team had been verbally abused by opponents.

A number of the Down players are the product of mixed marriages.

"Carlow GAA are committed to upholding the principles of Anti-Sectarianism and Anti-Racism," said a Carlow statement.

"All related reports/allegations are investigated and action taken as appropriate," added Carlow's chairperson Jim Bolger.

GAA rules state that sectarian abuse is a red card offence, which can result in a two-game ban, if witnessed by the referee or one of their officials.

Sheehan said there should be "no place in the GAA for that".

Marc Fisher's last-gasp injury-time goal earned Down a 2-10 to 1-12 victory in the Division Two A opener.