Referee David Gough issues five red cards after the melee at the Athletic Grounds

All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville has called on the GAA to back referee David Gough's decision to send five players off in Sunday's Athletic Grounds brawl.

Tyrone had four players dismissed and Armagh's Greg McCabe was shown red after the ugly scenes marred an otherwise exhilarating league tie between the Ulster rivals.

Gough appeared to issue red cards to those he saw using headlocks.

"It's something that needs to be eradicated quickly," said McConville.

"If you get somebody in a headlock I think it's a sending off offence, end of story.

"There's not a lot of referees that would have done what he did. Now the fact that he has done it, we have one opportunity to stamp it out for good."

Speaking on this week's edition of the The GAA Social with Derry and Slaughtneil dual-code star Shane McGuigan, McConville warned that the potential dangers of a headlock should not be underplayed.

The GAA is awaiting the arrival of Gough's match report before deciding on whether to take further action on any of the players involved.

"We have a chance now to completely eradicate that. How do we do it? We back David Gough and regardless of due process or anything else we don't let this opportunity go by," said McConville.

"I know it's one Armagh player and four Tyrone players that are going to effectively take the fall for it but I think it's worth it.

"It's a one-game ban but it sends out a message to say it just wont be tolerated anymore. It's dangerous, uncalled for, needless and just an ugly sight in the game."

Michael McKernan, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte and Padraig Hampsey were all dismissed for their part in the ugly scenes

After the game, footage from the crowd emerged appearing to show Tyrone's Peter Harte - who was one of the three Red Hands to be sent off - putting Jarlath Og Burns in a headlock during the row.

"People says it's better than punching the head off each other... marginally. If somebody gets you in a headlock the first thing is you're probably not expecting it," continued McConville.

"I think the Jarly Og Burns one was the scariest of them because there's a wee concrete step that runs around the field and all he has to do is land on his head and if he does we're having a completely different conversation today.

"It's high time that we stamped it out and nothing will do that better than watching five lads get their marching orders in what was up until that a pretty titanic tussle.

"Yes there was a bit of an undercurrent with it but nothing you wouldn't expect with a Tyrone v Armagh game."

Listen to The GAA Social with Thomas Niblock, Oisin McConville and guest Shane McGuigan on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport NI website from Tuesday afternoon.