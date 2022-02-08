Referee David Gough shows the red card after the late brawl at the Athletic Grounds

Former top referee Pat McEnaney says more players could have been dismissed after five were red-carded following a mass brawl in the Armagh-Tyrone game.

Four Tyrone players and one from Armagh were sent-off by David Gough as a result of the injury-time melee.

"I think David Gough will have to hold his hand up and say there could have been more," said McEnaney.

He added that "that sanction is still there" if the GAA wishes to take further action after Sunday's incident.

Red Hands quartet Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte were dismissed along with Armagh's Greg McCabe.

"It is never a pretty sight, it sends out the wrong message and it was unsavoury - there was excessive head-locking, which was a bit alarming and can lead to something dangerous but it was not something to run away with," said the Monaghan man.

Croke Park melee

McEnaney refereed four All-Ireland finals including the 1996 decider between Meath and Mayo, where he sent-off two players after a mass brawl.

While he believes more players could have seen red at the Athletic Grounds, he said Gough "did it exactly by script and it was very well refereed".

If a disciplinary process is deemed necessary following receipt of the referee's report, the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee will be able to convene a meeting at relatively short notice.

"The GAA does not comment on the contents of referee reports or on disciplinary matters until they have had due process," a Croke Park spokesperson told BBC Sport Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

TV footage did not appear conclusive as to what caused the outbreak of hostilities although a mobile phone video taken by a spectator showed a clash between Harte and Armagh's Jarlath Og Burns which led to them wrestling with each other on the ground and a number of other players then getting involved.

It is anticipated that Tyrone will appeal the red cards, pending Gough's report, and this could start what is often a lengthy disciplinary process.

Time for change

McEnaney advocates reform of the disciplinary process and cites rugby as an example which the GAA should follow.

He added: "At committee level, when it comes to backing referees, we are not very good. We have to take that stigma on board. It will be disappointing if they (red cards) are overturned. Would it surprise me? No, I wouldn't be surprised.

"Reform is needed - I have great belief in video evidence but a lot of times when people don't have video evidence to overturn a decision, but the decision is still overturned. That's the one that irks me a little bit.

"A lot of these committee members are made up from clubs and they come from their counties and there's maybe a lot of politics being played - that's the part we need to eradicate.

"Maybe we should just have a judge and jury system on a Monday night reviewing all the games before a three top four member committee or panel and let that be the final decision.

"Rugby have got it fairly right. The principle of their game is video analysis and if you're deemed guilty that's it. They don't involve solicitors and barristers with it ending up going on for a month in the High Court - for me that's embarrassing."