'We're disappointed with ourselves' - Tyrone star McGeary rues Armagh brawl

Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary says his Tyrone team are "very disappointed" in themselves after he was one of five players sent off after Sunday's mass brawl against Armagh.

Four Reds Hands players and one from Armagh were dismissed by referee David Gough following the late melee.

"As a team we're very disappointed with ourselves and the decision that was made," McGeary told BBC Sport NI.

"The events were unfortunate and it's now with the powers that be."

The Pomeroy defender was key to Tyrone's All-Ireland triumph last year and was named the All Stars Player of the Year for 2021.

McGeary's county team-mates Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte also saw red at the Athletic Grounds long with Armagh's Greg McCabe as the Orchard side ran out 2-14 to 0-14 winners in the Football League derby.

Will reds be rescinded?

It is anticipated that Tyrone will appeal the red cards if a disciplinary process is deemed necessary following receipt of the referee's report.

"At this moment no decision has been made (on appeals). Whatever the management committee and our county board decide to do I'll respect it either way," added McGeary.

Orchard forward Aidan Nugent is challenged by Kieran McGeary in Sunday's league game

The brawl involved headlocks, wrestling and grappling, which have become more evident in games recently, but the 28-year-old said: "It's not something I pinpointed before last weekend."

"It has been part and parcel of the game and I think it shows unity between teams. But again, whatever decision the referee makes on the day I suppose it's final."

Tyrone legend and leading GAA pundit Peter Canavan, who won two All-Ireland titles, believes Gough was particularly harsh on the Reds Hands following the brawl.

"The manner with how the game ended up was very disappointing. Yes, there was a melee and there were scuffles and there were unsavoury scenes.

"It was not very nasty but to me and how four men could be highlighted against one from the opposition when clearly I think most people would agree both teams were very much part of it. It smacked of manners being put on All-Ireland champions.

"If the way forward now is that all teams and referees follow the example of the referee on Sunday and players are caught coming in late or joining the melee or carrying out headlocks and If that's a red card from now on that's great.

"I would applaud that but it has to be done in a fair and balanced way and I don't think that was the case on Sunday.

"I would be pretty certain there would be an appeal and I would like to think all video evidence will be used and I would be very disappointed if some of the Tyrone players don't get their red cards rescinded."

Knowing the rules

Canavan also believes grappling in matches should be punished while he highlighted the cause of many melees.

He added: "There's a couple of things I feel that need to be addressed - players are aware now that if you punch or strike that clearly would be spotted and that's a red card.

Peter Canavan celebrates Tyrone's All-Ireland success last year with his son Darragh, who played in the victory over Mayo in the final

"For a few years now you can grapple and it's not perceived as a red card so players are aware of that. So maybe that does need to be stamped out of our game.

"But also so many of these melees start with players being targeted. The amount of games you go to where the star player or forward is being niggled and targeted off the ball and you've linesmen and umpires doing very little about it.

"That star player - be it Dean Rock, be it David Clifford - they react, they get caught up and get yellow-carded or reprimanded for something that's clearly not in their game. So there's a few aspects that the GAA need to look at, but if they're going to do it let's do it in a fair and balanced way."