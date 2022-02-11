Antrim's Ryan Elliott in action against Dublin's Chris Crummey during the counties' Walsh Cup match in January

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B: Antrim v Dublin Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast Date: Saturday,12 February Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live streamed coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson says the county's hurling squad is "coming of age" as they prepare to face Dublin in Saturday's live BBC streamed game.

The Hurling League Division 1B match at Corrigan Park will be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with a 14:00 GMT throw-in at Corrigan Park.

Antrim lost to Kilkenny by three points in their league opener last week despite scoring three goals.

"Dublin were the form pre-season team so it's a massive task," said Gleeson.

"They had a great result against Waterford and want to make hay with the team they have so there's pressure on them. There's a lot on the line for both sides."

Antrim won the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2020 and retained their Division One status last season with a game to spare, before beating Laois in their final fixture.

Laois later avenged that by sending the Saffrons back to the Joe McDonagh Cup to remove some of the league gloss.

Paddy Deegan is tackled by Conor Johnston and Niall McKenna as Kilkenny beat Antrim 2-15 to 3-9 last week

The Saffrons' recent Walsh Cup campaign included a defeat by Dublin and Gleeson's side then began their league season with a 2-15 to 3-9 defeat at Nowlan Park last weekend.

This Saturday's game is the first of only two home matches for Antrim in the Hurling League, with Waterford the other visitors to Corrigan Park on 27 February.

Those fixtures are followed by away encounters in Laois and Tipperary on 6 and 20 March.

'We need to make our home a fortress'

"The guys when I came here at first were skinny 19 and 20 year olds but they are becoming big strong men, coming of age, and that's encouraging," said Gleeson.

"These fellas need to make these years count because they can quickly slip away from you.

"This is an opportunity for the people of Antrim, from the city and the glens, to get behind this team. With only two home games in the National League this year we need to make Corrigan Park a fortress.

"We want to see lots of people in at the weekend to drive on this team because they're very willing, are trying to progress the county and are a team worth following.

"We are absolutely delighted that the BBC are covering the game live - it's fantastic and the more coverage we can get the better. We need to publicise our games as much as we can and it's what this team deserves," added the Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper.

'We owe Dublin one'

Niall McKenna believes Antrim let victory slip from their grasp against Kilkenny last week but their performance "showed we can hold our own against some of the best teams in the country".

"Nobody gave us a chance and we went in as underdogs but I believe we were the better team - we just let it slip at the end," observed McKenna.

"We had been see-sawing in and out of Division One so to have back-to-back seasons in the top flight is a major boost for the county.

"We're looking to get a massive home crowd out and we owe Dublin one so hopefully we can get the result we want. We have got close to them a couple of times and not quite got over the line.

"We believe in ourselves that we can get a result."

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Division One A Limerick v Galway Gaelic Grounds, 19:00 GMT

Division One B Antrim v Dublin Corrigan Park, 14:00

SUNDAY

Division One A Clare v Wexford Cusack Park, 13:45 Offaly v Cork Birr, 14:00

Division One B Waterford v Laois Walsh Park, 14:00 Tipperary v Kilkenny Thurles, 15:45

Division Two A Kerry v Kildare Tralee, 12:30 Carlow v Westmeath Carlow, 14:00 Meath v Down Navan, 14:00

Division Two B London v Mayo Ruislip, 13:00 Wicklow v Derry Aughrim, 13:00 Sligo v Donegal Markievicz Park, 14:00

Division Three A Tyrone v Warwickshire Omagh, 13:00 Louth v Roscommon Dundalk, 14:00 Monaghan v Armagh Inniskeen, 14:00