Paul Devlin lines up a shot during the Ulster final victory over Derrygonnelly

All-Ireland Senior Club Football final: Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 12 February Throw-in: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Kilcoo forward Paul Devlin says keeping mistakes to a minimum is key to beating Kilmacud Crokes in Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Club Football final.

The Ulster champions, who lost the 2020 decider, take on a Dublin side which has won two All-Ireland club titles.

"It's going to be a titanic battle on Saturday and we just have to focus on our own performance," said Devlin.

"It's the team that makes the least mistakes which is probably going to win the final."

Kilcoo return to Croke Park two years after losing out to Corofin in their first appearance in the final.

Devlin took the game to extra-time with an injury-time leveller before the Connacht side surged clear to earn a record third straight title.

Road to final

After seeing off Derrygonnelly in the Ulster decider the Down outfit defeated St Finbarr's in the last month's All-Ireland semi-final.

Kilcoo free-taker Devlin believes the experience of playing in the 2020 final will benefit the team despite the pain of defeat.

"Our performance on the day just wasn't good enough and there were obviously mistakes made in that game," he added.

"We've learnt from it, seeing what things we could improve and areas that were weaknesses beforehand. It's definitely stood us in good stead.

"The core of the players from two years ago are still here with a lot of young ones coming through.

"It's a good blend of youth and experience and there's a lot of the experienced boys that have given a bit of advice to the young players on how to handle these big occasions and go about their business building up to it."

Kilcoo received a major boost last week when joint-captain Aidan Branagan had his red-card against St Finbarr's overturned to make him available for the final.

Crokes' last All-Ireland success came back in 2009 against Crossmaglen Rangers and Devlin expects the Dubliners to provide the toughest of tests this weekend.

He added: "I think they're going to be a possession based team, a bit like ourselves, throwing the ball a lot, waiting for openings and maybe trying to target certain areas. The may also push up on kick-outs, which I've seen them doing.

"They've a lot of experience there - a few players that have won All-Irelands with their county and obviously a few still there from the last time they won the club title.

"But we've had our own experience of Croke Park and the final looks to be an interesting contest. The club itself is obviously buzzing but we as players can't dwell too much on that.

"We have to focus on what we do on the pitch for it's a game of football with two teams really going for it to try to get over the line. We're on a journey and we hope to make the most out of it."