The return of gate receipts last year helped in the GAA's financial recovery after the big loss in 2020 caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

Government funding of €30m helped the GAA rebound from a €34.1m loss in 2020 to record a €13.5m surplus in 2021.

The association's annual report released by director general Tom Ryan outlined that Irish government support accounted for 44% of the GAA's revenue.

The GAA's overall revenue increased from €50m in 2020 to €87m in 2021.

A limited return of gate income as some Covid measures were eased aided the GAA's financial recovery as receipts increased from €3.7m to €11.7m in 2021.

Commercial and media revenues trebled from 2020 to a figure of €26.2m while the GAA was also able to reduce the Croke Park stadium debt by €4.3m to €5.9m.

The GAA's annual statement of accounts covered the 12-month period up until 30 September which means that the figures are distorted somewhat by two inter-county championship campaigns taking place in that time.

Ryan said that the report showed that "things are moving in the right direction".

"Despite what was going on around us, the year felt a little more orderly, and we navigated a steady course through most of what the year threw at us," he said.

"Make no mistake, it was still traumatic though and as we strive to put Covid behind us there are some things we won't forget."

State funding included €21.5m received under the Irish Government's 2020 and 2021 National Governing Resilience supports plus €5.2m in Covid-19 club funding, €2.3m in coaching and games funding and €800,000 in smaller-based project supports.