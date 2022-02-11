Corofin beat Kilcoo after extra-time in the last final played in January 2020

All-Ireland Senior Club Football final: Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 12 February Throw-in: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Kilcoo came up short on All-Ireland Club Football Final day against a fine Corofin side two years ago and the Down men will again face battle-hardened opponents in Kilmacud on Saturday.

The Crokes' opponents on the way to winning the Dublin title included St Vincent's, Na Fianna, Ballyboden and beaten finalists St Jude's.

Kilmacud came from five down after half-time to beat St Jude's 1-7 to 1-6.

Three further games followed in a victorious Leinster campaign.

Dublin star Paul Mannion was forced out of the remainder of Crokes' campaign on the week of the Leinster Final against Naas after having to go under surgery on a knee injury sustained in the provincial semi-final win over Portarlington.

Kilmacud unpick Pearses in semi-final

But the Kildare side were dispatched by seven points and Kilmacud then showed immense patience and composure to eventually unpick a Roscommon outfit Padraig Pearses that parked the proverbial bus in the All-Ireland semi-final as they hit the last five scores to win 1-11 to 0-8.

"We had Castleknock, Ballinteer and then Vincent's first in our group in Dublin," recalls speedy Crokes forward Dara Mullin.

"In every one of those game, we had a bit of a scare and it was in the melting pot for a few minutes. Thankfully we got through that with the three wins.

"Then we beat Na Fianna in the quarter-finals. That was one of our toughest games of the year. They are a really good side and we had a lot of respect for them.

"Then we had Boden and between ourselves and Boden, there's never much between us. In the final, we managed to put out fires in the last 10 minutes."

If Crokes do consign Kilcoo to more final heartbreak, there will be those who argue that their most difficult moments came in the Dublin Championship but Mullin insists that Robbie Brennan's side are expecting their toughest test of the campaign against the Magpies.

Dara Mullin scoffs at suggestions that Kilmacud have already done the hard work by winning the Dublin title

"They ran a legendary Corofin team very close in the last All-Ireland Club Final and probably will feel a little bit hard done by not to win that game," adds Mullin.

"Defensively, their structure is top class. They don't give much away at all.

"And attacking wise they've got pace and threats from all over the place. You only had to look at the spread of scorers they had the last day. Three or four of their starting backs got points for them.

"Kickouts wise they were 100% on that so they are a massive challenge for us. We really understand the challenge that's ahead of us."

If you are a Kilcoo supporter that believes in omens, you may be a little concerned that Kilmacud defeated Ulster opposition in both their previous All-Ireland Final triumphs in 1995 (Bellaghy) and 2009 (Crossmaglen).

Former Dublin player Rory O'Carroll is likely to be the only starter in the 2009 who lines out from the off on Saturday although Craig Dias, who netted Crokes' goal in the All-Ireland semi-final, was in the squad that day. In addition, 2009 All-Ireland winner Mark Vaughan is likely to be on Kilmacud's bench this weekend.

Kilcoo reach All-Ireland Club final with extra-time victory over St Finbarr's

If Kilcoo are looking at other Kilmacud goal threats, Cian O'Connor is likely to be part of the equation after he netted in both in the Dublin Final and Leinster semi-final against Portarlington.

Kilcoo assistant Conleith Gilligan says the Magpies' players are fully aware of "how lucky they are" to get another chance of All-Ireland glory after the disappointment of two years ago.

"To get into another one so soon after the defeat of the last time is very special," adds Gilligan, who helped Ballinderry clinch the title in the Derry club's only final appearance in 2002.

While the Kilcoo players will be trying to give their families and neighbours a day of celebration that will never be forgotten in the locality, there will inevitably be an element of attempting to "do it" for their veteran manager Mickey Moran.

The Maghera man led Slaughtneil to the 2015 and 2017 deciders before Kilcoo's final appearance two years ago but he has yet to see any of his teams lift the Andy Merrigan Cup.

"He's an exceptional man and the one thing that players would want to do is do it for Mickey," admits Gilligan.

"He's obviously been in so many finals before and having won five of the last seven Ulster titles. It just shows how incredible he is and his longevity and enthusiasm for football is just incredible."