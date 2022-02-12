Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Watch: All the goals as Antrim fall to Dublin in Hurling League

Antrim suffered a second defeat of their Hurling League Division 1B campaign as they went down 2-19 to 2-15 at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

Neil McManus's 13th-minute goal helped the Saffrons lead during the first half but Donal Burke's penalty before the break levelled the scores by half-time.

McManus's second-half penalty kept the hosts in touch but Paul Crummey's goal saw the Dubs inch further ahead.

Dublin drew with Waterford in their opener, 0-21 to 2-15, last week.

See-saw first half

Conor Johnston landed the first point of the game for Antrim but the visitors, with a strong breeze in their favour, then gained the upper hand and registered five unanswered points.

The Saffrons rallied however and recorded 1-5 without reply themselves, including McManus's outstanding goal.

The Antrim player collected a long ball from Eoin Campbell and shrugged off the challenge of a Dublin defender before driving the ball into the corner of the net.

During the home side's period of dominance the Dubs fired five consecutive wides as they struggled to find the target after their early scoring spree.

Niall O'Connor and Fergal Whitely in action during the first half at Corrigan Park

They eventually levelled the score at 1-6 to 0-6 and the teams traded points before Burke's well-struck penalty in first-half added time saw them go in level at the break.

McManus shone for Antrim in the opening period with 1-3, Conal Cunning contributing 0-2 and Niall McKenna, Conor Johnston and Keelan Molloy scoring one point apiece.

Burke scored 1-5 in the opening period, four of his points from frees, Fergal Whitely pointing twice early in the game and Danny Sutcliffe also getting his name on the scoresheet.

In addition to his goal, McManus carved out an earlier goal chance but flashed his effort just wide.

Dubs control second half

Keelan Molloy and James Madden traded early second-half scores, then Dublin goalkeeper Alan Nolan made a fine save to deny Conal Cunning a goal.

Dublin always looked in control in the second period, keeping the scoreboard ticking over through Burke frees, the Dubs sharpshooter adding another four points to his tally after the break.

Rian McBride, John Bellew, Sutcliffe, Jake Malone, Eamonn Dillon and Chris Crummey also contributed scores.

McManus grabbed his second goal of the game in the 50th with a penalty after Paddy Burke had been hauled down and he ended up with a personal tally of 1-7.

Two minutes after his goal Paul Crummey found the Antrim net with a clinical finish after being played in by Dillon.

This gave his side some breathing space and although Antrim tried hard to stay in touch through the prolific McManus and a point by substitute James McNaughton they never looked like making up their deficit.

Darren Gleeson's side had lost to Kilkenny by three points in their league opener last week despite scoring three goals, 2-15 to 3-9.

Waterford are the next visitors to Corrigan Park on 27 February, followed by away encounters in Laois and Tipperary on 6 and 20 March.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Division One A Limerick v Galway Gaelic Grounds, 19:00 GMT

Division One B Antrim 2-15 Dublin 2-19

SUNDAY

Division One A Clare v Wexford Cusack Park, 13:45 Offaly v Cork Birr, 14:00

Division One B Waterford v Laois Walsh Park, 14:00 Tipperary v Kilkenny Thurles, 15:45

Division Two A Kerry v Kildare Tralee, 12:30 Carlow v Westmeath Carlow, 14:00 Meath v Down Navan, 14:00

Division Two B London v Mayo Ruislip, 13:00 Wicklow v Derry Aughrim, 13:00 Sligo v Donegal Markievicz Park, 14:00

Division Three A Tyrone v Warwickshire Omagh, 13:00 Louth v Roscommon Dundalk, 14:00 Monaghan v Armagh Inniskeen, 14:00