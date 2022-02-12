Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Celebration time for Kilcoo after winning the All-Ireland club title for the first time

Kilcoo defender Eugene Branagan says the 2-8 to 0-13 comeback win over Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland club final illustrates the team's spirit.

The Ulster champions trailed by seven points in normal time and were two behind deep in extra-time when Jerome Johnston scored a last-gasp goal.

"It's unbelievable but just typical of our never-say-die attitude," he said.

"Many teams would have given up in the first half but we kept going right to the very last."

"Every man was getting back and working for each other - sometimes maybe God's on your side and we worked so hard to get over the line," man-of-the-match Branagan told TG4.

It's a first All-Ireland triumph for the Down outfit and comes two years after they beaten by Corofin in the Croke Park decider.

Kilcoo boss Mickey Moran is centre stage as joint-captain Conor Laverty and Aidan Branagan lift the trophy

Dublin team Kilmacud led 0-8 to 0-2 after a one-side first half on Saturday and moved further in front before Kilcoo fought back to force extra time.

But it looked bleak for Mickey Moran's men when Crokes moved two in front with only seconds remaining before Johnston popped up to slam home the winning goal.

Laverty dedicated the success to Moran, who provided wise words at half-time to galvanise his team.

"Running in at half-time you were feeling sick from what happened the last time (in the final)," he added.

"A couple of the older boys and Mickey just told the truth, there were no lies told. Just told us to buck up and give everything we can and everyone did that.

"It sounds funny but this is for Mickey. Mickey said to go out and make ourselves proud and make him proud. We're just so happy."