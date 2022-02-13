'What happened out there?' - Laverty delirious after dramatic Kilcoo triumph

Following Kilcoo's All-Ireland Club triumph Conor Laverty said "there's no next step. That's it".

'What happened out there?'

A wide-eyed Conor Laverty is beaming as he asks BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Thomas Niblock the above question after Kilcoo have somehow come back from the dead not once but TWICE to win the most dramatic of All-Ireland Club Football Finals.

The Kilcoo joint-captain has just delivered the most passionate of post-match winning speeches on the steps of the Hogan Stand but he still appears to need affirmation that he is not in the midst of some crazy dream.

"It was mad. Madness but that's us. We are mad," says the veteran forward and sheep farmer as he holds the hands of two of his four sons.

"That was us down to a tee. We never are beaten. We were gone in normal time. We were gone in injury-time and now we're All-Ireland champions."

Laverty exhales audibly as the tears don't seem far away.

And no wonder because the 17,117 souls in Croke Park on this still winter's evening have just watched something quite remarkable unfold as Jerome Johnston's last-gasp goal snatched the most unlikely of 2-8 to 0-13 wins for the Magpies.

Laverty said Mickey Moran's rousing half-time speech was the "rocket" the Kilcoo players needed after their first-half struggles

'That man needed an All-Ireland'

Amid the 'madness', Laverty will be forever relieved that he had the presence of mind to not take no for an answer as he beckoned Mickey Moran to join him and other joint-captain Aidan Branagan in the Hogan Stand as they were about to hold the Andy Merrigan Cup aloft.

Laverty admitted that a fourth defeat in the final for Moran, after his 2015 and 2017 losses while in charge of Slaughtneil and Kilcoo's 2020 disappointment against Corofin, could simply not be countenanced.

"This dream wasn't happening without Mickey so there was no way we were lifting that cup without him.

"That man needed that. We spoke as a group that we were going to do that for him this year and there was no other way about it.

"That man needed to manage a team to an All-Ireland before his coaching career ended and God knows how long is left for him. That man means everything to us."

Man of the match Eugene Branagan spoke immediately after the match of how Moran, usually a man of very measured temperament, had read the riot act to his misfiring team at half-time in much the same way he did to the Derry side during their ultimately victorious 1993 All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin.

"I don't know what he drank before he came in at half-time but it was the rocket that we needed," admitted Laverty.

For Kilmacud only desolation

But while Kilcoo's joy was unconfined, for the opposition there was only desolation after they had been mugged in much the same way Ballyhale Shamrocks were by Ballygunner in the earlier hurling decider.

Thinking of the Kilmacud players waking up on Sunday morning, you have to pity them. As their eyes flickered into the new day, there may have been a brief, disorientated moment when there was no memory of Saturday's events before the painful reality kicked in.

If you are looking at the 'events dear boys.....events' approach to what turned the tide, two have to be picked out: Miceal Rooney's remarkable goal-line clearance just after half-time which kept the Crokes from going nine up and Kilcoo keeper Niall Kane's unlikely goal direct from a 45 which suddenly left only two between the sides with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Kilmacud's composure had already been threatening to desert them in the minutes before that as a couple of needless free concessions gave Kilcoo free-taker Paul Devlin the chance to rebuild confidence battered by his three first-half misses.

But once the goal went in, Crokes looked rattled for the remainder of normal time as their legs also appeared to go amid Kilcoo largely owning the ball.

Laverty, himself, seemed to have the chance to win it in second-half injury-time only to hesitate 30 metres out as he instead took the safety first option of passing to a colleague.

'I can live the rest of my life happy' - Kilcoo All-Ireland winner Branagan

As extra-time saw Crokes regain the initiative amid subs going off and coming back on at a dizzying rate, it appeared as though Kilcoo were destined to suffer a second successive heartbreaking All-Ireland Club Final defeat with the Dublin champions two ahead with less than 100 seconds remaining.

But once final turnover was to change the outcome dramatically as the three Johnston brothers Shealan, Ryan and Jerome combined to net the match-winning goal after the ball had been frantically worked downfield.

"My legs were completely out going into extra time and I just said to myself, 'there's no point in going off today. These are the days you play for'," said Jerome, as he cradled his six-month-old son and Kilcoo's lucky mascot Lar.

By that stage, a hobbling Jerome had been reduced to one leg but he still managed to hammer the ball to the roof of the net after Kilmacud keeper Conor Ferris had saved Ryan's shot after the youngest of the Johnston siblings Shealan has charged upfield before squaring the ball into the danger zone.

"I'd hang in around the box here and luckily enough Shealan picked out Ryan with a right footed pass. I dunno how he found him with that. I thought Ryan had it but I'm very lucky to be in this position now."

As young and old Kilcoo folk celebrated - almost appearing in a daze - Laverty spoke of an achievement that can never be topped.

"There's no next step. That's it. There's nothing after this. We're top of the pile.

"A wee small place like Kilcoo who have come from absolutely nowhere to be the best team in Ireland.

"We started off just wanting to win Down championship and then the dream grew and grew.

"You grow up dreaming of playing in Croke Park and then you get the heartbreak of a couple of years ago. To come back and do it is just a magical moment.

"We'll take it to our graves. It's emotional. Your wee boys on the park with you kicking the ball, grown men crying. This is for everybody."