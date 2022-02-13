Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Geraldine McLaughlin scored seven of Donegal's 10 points in Ballybofey

Donegal and reigning champions Dublin started their Ladies Football League campaigns with wins in Division One.

Dublin started their title defence with a 4-7 to 1-4 win over Waterford in Division 1B while Donegal edged out Galway in Ballybofey in Division 1B.

Armagh hammered Tyrone 5-9 to 1-10 and Monaghan beat Cavan by 0-10 to 0-9 in an all-Ulster Division 2B.

Down battled past Roscommon in Division 3A while in 4A Antrim powered past Derry while Fermanagh lost to Leitrim.

Caoimhe O'Connor scored 1-1 for two-time winners Dublin, who were 2-3 to 0-1 in front at half-time and with Jennifer Dunne, Siobhan Killeen and Hannah Leahy also among the goals, Waterford couldn't find a way back. Emma Murray scored the consolation goal late on.

All-Ireland Champions Meath got their campaign up and running with an impressive 2-7 to 1-8 victory over Cork in Navan, while in Division 1A Donegal battled past Galway thanks to Geraldine McLaughlin's seven points for Maxi Curran's side and Mayo hammered Westmeath 7-22 to 1-12.

In Division Two, the Armagh's rivalry with Tyrone spilled into the women's game as the Orchard County ran out comfortable winners and Monaghan needed a last gasp free from Jodie McQuillan to rescue a 0-10 to 0-9 victory over Cavan.

Down got off to the perfect start in Division Three with a high-scoring 4-10 to 4-9 win over Roscommon while Antrim beat Derry by 2-16 to 1-8 in Division 4A and Fermanagh conceded four goals in a 4-18 to 1-6 hammering by Leitrim.

Results

Division 1A

Mayo 7-22 Westmeath 1-12

Donegal 0-10 Galway 0-7

Division 1B

Meath 2-7 Cork 1-8

Dublin 4-7 Waterford 1-4

Division 2A

Kerry 0-11 Tipperary 1-4

Laois 2-12 Clare 2-7

Division 2B

Monaghan 0-10 Cavan 0-9

Armagh 5-9 Tyrone 1-10

Division 3A

Down 4-10 Roscommon 4-9

Sligo 1-10 Louth 1-10

Division 3B

Kildare 3-11 Wexford 0-8

Longford 1-18 Wicklow 1-12

Division 4A

Leitrim 4-18 Fermanagh 1-6

Antrim 2-16 Derry 1-8

Division 4B

Offaly 3-15 Carlow 0-7

Limerick 2-9 London 0-9