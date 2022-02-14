Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Farrelly will take charge of the Division Four game between Leitrim and London at Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday

Maggie Farrelly will this weekend become the first female referee to take charge of a men's Football League game.

The Cavan native has been appointed to officiate the Division Four game between Leitrim and London at Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday.

Farrelly became the first woman to referee a senior men's championship final in the Cavan SFC replay between Ramor United and Gowna in November.

In 2014, she became the first female to officiate a men's game at Croke Park.

That was as a sideline official and she has gone on to break more new ground for female referees, becoming the first woman to take charge of a men's inter-county matches at both intermediate and senior level.