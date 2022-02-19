Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Slaughtneil and Sarsfield will meet in the All-Ireland for the fourth time in five years

Slaughtneil's All-Ireland Camogie semi-final with Sarsfields at Breffni Park has been postponed because of the weather.

The match was set to take place on Saturday at 14:00 GMT.

Derry outfit Slaughtneil and Galway's Sarsfields have met in four of the last five All-Ireland championships.

The second semi-final, between Scariff-Ogonnelloe and champions Oulart-The Ballagh, is set to take place in Clonmel on Sunday.