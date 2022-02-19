All-Ireland Camogie: Slaughtneil semi-final with Sarsfields postponed
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Slaughtneil's All-Ireland Camogie semi-final with Sarsfields at Breffni Park has been postponed because of the weather.
The match was set to take place on Saturday at 14:00 GMT.
Derry outfit Slaughtneil and Galway's Sarsfields have met in four of the last five All-Ireland championships.
The second semi-final, between Scariff-Ogonnelloe and champions Oulart-The Ballagh, is set to take place in Clonmel on Sunday.