Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aimee Mackin was on target for Armagh against Cavan at the Athletic Grounds

Aimee Mackin and Lauren McConville were the goalscorers as Armagh secured a 2-13 to 0-10 success over Cavan in an all-Ulster Division 2B encounter.

The Orchard County's victory sees them secure a place in the semi-finals.

Division 3A leaders Down were held to a 3-6 to 3-6 draw by Sligo.

Lisa Cafferky and Sinead Walsh struck two goals apiece as Mayo booked their place in the final four again with a comprehensive 6-6 to 2-8 victory over Galway in Tuam.

With the game having been rescheduled after last week's weather-enforced postponement, Ciara Whyte and Sinead Cafferky also hit three-pointers for Mayo.

Mairead Seoighe and Kate Slevin hit back for a Galway side who trailed by 3-3 to 1-3 at half-time and were unable to mount a comeback after the resumption.

Kerry also advanced to the next stage after a 1-13 to 0-9 Division 2A victory over Clare at a windswept Doonbeg.

Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh scored the crucial Kerry goal in the first half as the Kingdom held their nerve against the breeze in the second period to secure a seven-point win.

Results

Division 1A

Mayo 6-6 Galway 2-8

Division 2A

Kerry 1-13 Clare 0-9

Division 2B

Armagh 2-13 Cavan 0-10

Division 3A

Sligo 3-6 Down 3-6

Division 3B

Kildare 2-11 Longford 2-5