Monaghan are still awaiting their first win in this year's Division One campaign

Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney described his side's performance in Sunday's 3-14 to 1-12 defeat by Kerry as the "flattest" they have produced during his second spell in charge.

The Farney men were undone as a clinical Kingdom outfit scored three second-half goals to run out comfortable winners in Inniskeen.

The result leaves winless Monaghan seventh in the Division One table.

"It was a very difficult second half," admitted McEnaney.

"We had the strong breeze and we didn't create enough chances and we didn't take the chances we created in the first half.

"We played a very good side, Kerry were extremely good today. They punished us extremely hard on turnovers. Their three goals came from three turnovers and that's disappointing. It was our flattest performance of 2022."

McEnaney, who started his second stint as Monaghan boss in 2019, added: "We didn't get the crowd behind us, we didn't give the crowd an opportunity to get behind us.

"It was our flattest performance in the three years back in and that's disappointing."

'These things happen' - McEnaney on Beggan being caught up the pitch

David Clifford punished Monaghan after Sean O'Shea intercepted Darren Hughes' pass to Rory Beggan

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan, known for his willingness to join the play high up the field, has impressed in recent weeks and scored his first point from play for the county in the round one draw with Tyrone.

However, he was twice caught up the pitch on Sunday, the second resulting in Kerry's second goal as Sean O'Shea intercepted Darren Hughes' pass to the Scotstown keeper before finding goalscorer David Clifford.

"It came from a turnover," added McEnaney.

"It was a bad pass out the field and he was caught out the field and when you're playing your goalkeeper that far out the field you can't give away turnovers like that.

"We fired everything at Kerry in the second half and he was up the pitch when that happened, these things happen.

"If all the bad things happen on the one day and they certainly did today, we had three brilliant performances before today and we didn't become a bad team overnight. We'll chat about it during the week, we'll see why our performance was as flat as it was."

However, McEnaney sees no reason for Beggan to curb his enterprising approach to goalkeeping.

"As I said, I would trust Rory Beggan with my life, I'd trust him with the keys to the safe.

"Nothing has changed, it was just a couple of turnovers that went badly wrong for us and, as I said, when you're playing a team like Kerry you're going to be punished."

McEnaney said he hopes to have injured quartet Ryan McAnespie, Conor McCarthy, Jack McCarron and Sean Jones back in time for the trip to Donegal on 13 March.