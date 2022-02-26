Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ruthless Roscommon cruise past Down in Newry

Roscommon moved top of Football League Division Two and deepened Down's relegation worries with a commanding 1-18 to 0-10 win in Newry.

The Connacht side dominated the contest and led from the fifth minute when Enda Smith slotted home a penalty.

They overtake Derry at the top of the table having played a game more, with the Oak Leafers in action against Clare on Sunday.

Antrim drew 1-8 apiece with Laois in Division Three at O'Moore Park.

Down remain winless from four games and have claimed just one point so far.

James McCartan's men were categorically outplayed at Pairc Esler by their impressive opponents, whose movement in attack was far too much for the Mournemen to handle.

Down had started well with Andrew Gilmore catching the eye once more, as he has done so often this season, scoring one point and creating another in the opening two minutes.

Roscommon are seeking an immediate return to Division One

However Roscommon soon took charge when Cathal Heneghan went down under a challenge from Finn McElroy, with the referee awarding a penalty that was confidently converted by Smith.

Roscommon, seeking an immediate return to the top division, were simply a class above in attack; showing wonderful invention and using the full width of the pitch as Conor Cox, Cian McKeon and Donie Smith provided the clinical finishes to flowing moves.

The visitors put themselves in to a 1-10 to 0-05 lead by the interval and never for a second looked anything less than entirely comfortable.

Down were not found wanting in the effort department, and continued to battle throughout the contest but could not find a goal that would haul them back into contention - Pat Havern's low drive on 31 minutes went just wide of the post in what would be their closest attempt.

Roscommon could have won by an even greater margin were it not for some wayward finishing, with Ciaran Murtagh firing a goal-bound effort straight at Gary McMahon.

However the missed goal chances were never going to haunt Roscommon on the day, as they now look ahead to a mouthwatering meeting with Derry on 13 March.

Murray's last-gasp point earns Antrim draw

Ryan Murray's late point earned Antrim a draw with Laois

Antrim secured a point against Laois thanks to a Ryan Murray point with the last kick of the game to maintain their hopes of promotion from Division Three.

Antrim led 0-3 to 0-2 when Odhran Eastwood scored the first goal of the game in the 18th minute and two further scores extended the Saffrons' advantage to a sizeable six points.

Laois responded with a couple of points and then a goal by Evan O'Carroll just before the half hour mark reduced their deficit to one.

Ruairi McCann's second point of the game saw Antrim go in two to the good at half-time, 1-6 to 1-4.

A low scoring second half began with Laois recording three unanswered points to move one ahead, but Mick McCann's point restored parity for the visitors.

Matthew Byron looked to have secured victory for the hosts when he marked his senior debut by scoring his first point for Laois in the dying moments but Murray's late score saw the match end level.

Eastwood (1-1), Murray (0-2), Paddy McAleer (0-1), Jamie Gribbin (0-1), Ruairi McCann (0-2) and Mick McCann (0-1) were the scorers for Antrim.

O'Carroll (1-0), Gary Walsh (4 frees), Mark Barry (0-2), Eoin Lowry (0-1) and Byron (0-1) were Laois's scorers.

Antrim had manager Enda McGinley sent-off late in the second half.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY (all times GMT)

Division One Donegal v Tyrone 19:30

Division Two Offaly 1-10 Meath 1-10 Down 0-10 Roscommon 1-18 Cork 2-17 Galway 3-22

Division Three Wicklow 1-09 Limerick 1-14 Laois 1-08 Antrim 1-08

Division Four Tipperary v Sligo 19:00

SUNDAY

Division One Kildare v Dublin 13:45 Monaghan v Kerry 14:00 Mayo v Armagh 14:00

Division Two Clare v Derry 13:00

Division Three Longford v Fermanagh 14:00 Louth v Westmeath 14:00