Ruthless Roscommon cruise past Down in Newry

Down manager James McCartan says his team faces a test of character after a defeat by Roscommon left the Mourne side bottom of Division Two.

Roscommon cruised to a 1-18 to 0-10 win in Newry to move top while Down have just one point from their four games.

"It's probably as long a 70 minutes as I've endured on the line in quite some time," said McCartan.

"We just have to pick ourselves up and go again - nobody is going to be arriving on a white horse to save us."

He added: "We don't work as hard as the opposition, we're not superior to them in terms of football talent - you have to work at least as hard, if not harder than the opposition.

"We didn't do that, we made things very easy for Roscommon. We didn't give our people in the stand anything to shout about and they've every right to be critical to be honest."

Tight at the bottom

Down are looking up at the rest although a single point separates the bottom four teams.

McCartan is not giving up hope of retaining Division Two status and his side are next in action in a fortnight against an Offaly side also sitting on one point.

"Of course there's hope - all the games are really must-win and it's one of those four-pointers with Offaly," he said.

"We're at home although it didn't help us too much against Roscommon. We're happy with the group we have but obviously this was a big step backwards as regards performance.

Down were beaten by Ulster rivals Derry in their Division Two opener last month

"We just have to turn it around very quickly. We're not going to magically find numerous players - we just have to circle the wagons and battle on with what we have.

"Everyone can play in a winning team. This is when you find the men in the group, the characters and how strong they are. We have to try and dig in.

"They all want to play county football and they're all good enough to play county football. We just have to show a bit of grit and a bit of manliness about ourselves."