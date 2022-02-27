Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Waterford forward Austin Gleeson and Antrim's Eoghan Campbell vie for the sliotar

Antrim's Neil McManus saw his injury-time penalty saved in a 3-21 to 2-22 defeat by Waterford in the Hurling League Division 1B game in Belfast.

The Ulster hosts led 1-14 to 2-7 at the break with Colin Dunford, who scored Deise goals, sent-off before half-time.

Waterford fought back and were three points in front when keeper Shaun O'Brien pushed the penalty from McManus over the bar.

Antrim are in relegation trouble after losing all three league matches.

The Saffrons made a strong start at Corrigan Park before Dunford netted on eight minutes to move Waterford in front.

Domhnall Nugent scored Antrim's opening goal five minutes later and a Gerard Walsh point followed to make it 1-7 to 1-3 to Darren Glesson's men.

Stephen Bennet and Darragh Lyons popped over Deise scores before the Saffron hit four straight points with two coming from Neil McManus.

Waterford's Stephen Bennett moves clear of Antrim opponent David Kearney

Dunford's second goal kept Waterford in touch although he was red-carded for striking four minutes before the break.

McManus completed the first-half scoring with his eighth point and Antrim were on course for a surprise victory.

Waterford were a man down but their blistering start to the second half would prove decisive as they hit 1-6 to Antrim's 0-2 and shift the balance of the game.

The goal arrived on 39 minutes through Michael Kelly while Austin Gleeson fired over three points as he became was a growing influence on the game.

It left Waterford with a 3-14 to 1-16 advantage but Antrim struck to their task and substitute Ciaran Clarke gave them hope with a goal nine minutes from time.

The gap was down to a single point but Gleeson edged Waterford three in front going into added time before McManus missed out with the last-gasp chance to clinch a draw.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Division One B Tipperary v Dublin Thurles, 17:00 GMT

Division Three A Louth v Monaghan Darver, 14:00

Division Three B Leitrim v Cavan Abbotstown, 15:00

SUNDAY

Division One A Galway v Wexford Salthill, 14:00 Offaly v Clare Tullamore, 14:00 Limerick v Cork Gaelic Grounds, 15:45

Division One B Antrim v Waterford Corrigan Park, 13:00 Kilkenny v Laois Nowlan Park, 14:00

Division Two A Carlow v Kerry Dr Cullen Park, 12:30 Down v Kildare Ballycran, 13:00 Meath v Westmeath Trim, 14:00

Division Two B Sligo v London Bekan, 12:00 Wicklow v Donegal Aughrim, 12:30 Derry v Mayo Owenbeg, 13:00

Division Three A Roscommon v Warwickshire Kiltoom, 13:00 Tyrone v Armagh Omagh, 14:00