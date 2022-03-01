McAlinden captained Armagh to the All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship in 2012

The saying goes that, in dark times, good friends show you the light.

Mags McAlinden has experienced darker times than most, but in her family and Clann Eireann team-mates she has always had the strongest support network anyone could ask for.

Just over three years ago, McAlinden discovered a lump on her chest. She admits that, had she been playing, she would have thought of it as nothing more than a knock from a match.

But as it was off-season, she decided to get it checked out. McAlinden travelled to Belfast City Hospital for a biopsy. A week later, she was called back in, at which point the doctor diagnosed her with breast cancer.

"The doctor spoke for a further 30 minutes, but I was totally numb at that stage," McAlinden, who captained Armagh to All-Ireland Intermediate success in 2012, recalled on the latest episode of The GAA Social.

"I couldn't even remember what was said, more so just in disbelief.

"I just can't remember what was said. After that, I was numb, even to get up off the chair to walk out, my legs were totally jelly."

McAlinden began to question herself. As a fit and healthy 35-year-old who didn't smoke or drink, she wondered how it could have happened.

It didn't make sense to her, but, unfortunately, cancer does not discriminate.

Following the diagnosis, McAlinden had the lump removed before undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy over the course of 18 weeks.

It was unsurprisingly gruelling, but she says she is grateful for the support offered not only by her family, but her Clann Eireann team-mates, who were there for her every step of the way.

"I was physically exhausted, mentally exhausted," added McAlinden, whose father Brian led Armagh's senior men's team to back-to-back Ulster titles in 1999 and 2000 as co-manager alongside Brian Canavan.

"I had a one-year-old daughter at home. It was a very tough time, but my Clann Eireann team-mates helped get me through it.

"They didn't give me time to think about it, they were round at my door, they were taking me for coffee, for lunch, out to training sessions so I didn't have any time to think of what was ahead.

"After my third treatment, the part that I was really dreading was my hair falling out. But the girls, my close friends, my sisters, came round to my house and they were the ones that held my hand when I had to get my hair shaved off, so it was a very tough time.

"The power of the GAA, the Clann Eireann girls did everything above and beyond for me, they're the girls that got me through it."

'I want to give it one last chance'

And get through it, she did.

Not only that, but having courageously regained her health, McAlinden is back playing for Clann Eireann after being told three years ago that she wouldn't play football again.

She has won 10 county titles with the Lurgan club, but is determined to land an 11th before she hangs up the boots.

"It's maybe not an easy decision to make [returning to football]," she said.

"I questioned myself, 'I'm 38, should I be going back? Do I want to go back?'

"But I just said there are a lot of the girls that are coming back to play for Clann Eireann this year that I've played with over the years.

"The squad we have there is unbelievable, and I just want to give it one last chance."

McAlinden has amassed some special memories during her football career, none more so than skippering Armagh to intermediate glory by beating Waterford at Croke Park in 2012.

When she was young, she would tell her father that she was going to win an All-Ireland, that she would walk the Hogan Stand steps.

That dream was realised a decade ago, and she completed the journey alongside her sister Catherine, who was Armagh's goalkeeper that day, saving a penalty to help see the Orchard County over the line.

Considering that McAlinden and her team-mates often struggled to source pitches for training, it was no mean feat.

But she feels as though there is still one more chapter to write with Clann Eireann.

Given everything she has been through and the support provided by her club along the way, if they win another county championship, it may just be the sweetest of them all.

Click here to listen to Mags McAlinden on The GAA Social on BBC Sounds.