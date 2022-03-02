Katie Mullan is hoping for All-Ireland Junior Camogie success with Eoghan Rua

Ireland hockey captain Katie Mullan has experience of playing at the Olympics and of winning a World Cup silver medal - but on Saturday it is All-Ireland success with her camogie club Eoghan Rua that she will have in her sights.

Mullan and her fellow Coleraine club members will face Clanmaurice of Kerry in the Junior A final in Drogheda.

"For me I have the same hunger pulling on my Eoghan Rua shirt as I do playing for Ireland," explained Mullan.

"I find it incredibly fulfilling."

"Whether you are playing in an inter-county league game or a World Cup it's about what it means to you personally and how you feel about the hunger and success around the game," continued the 27-year-old.

"It's really down to the individual and when I play for Eoghan Rua I want to perform and want to help my team-mates just the same on a camogie pitch as I would on a hockey pitch."

'I like to give back to the club I grew up in'

Mullan will skipper the Irish side at the World Cup in Amsterdam in July, facing world number one-ranked Netherlands, Germany and Chile in their group games.

But this weekend her thoughts will be fully focused on her role as a centre-half forward at O'Raghallaighs GAA.

"It's unbelievably exciting. It brings me back to 11 or 12 years ago when we had a lot of glory days in Croke Park with the club.

"We have that experience in the team, combined with the younger girls coming through who would have been in the stands on those days.

"We have a really nice group and I have thoroughly enjoyed it, sharing that experience in terms of building towards the final.

"For me I always like to give back to the club I grew up in and the friendships I made through my very young years.

Katie Mullan will captain Ireland at this summer's World Cup

"It's mostly an enjoyment thing for me and an opportunity to bring a little bit of my experience and knowledge from international hockey onto the field of camogie.

"Also I can use something of the flavour of the environment and culture of the camogie team onto the hockey scene as well.

"It's like switching off from hockey a little bit to get that freshness and hunger when I get back into it."

'The buzz around the club is fantastic'

Mullan concedes that it would have been nice to be contesting the decider at GAA Headquarters in Dublin but insists that will not detract from the occasion.

"It would be nice to be playing it in Croke Park as it adds to the day but at the end of the day an All-Ireland final is an All-Ireland final.

"They don't come around very often and it's still blades of grass and white lines on a pitch.

"What it means to us will be the exact same and the buzz and the atmosphere around the club is fantastic."

The Ireland captain is grateful for the understanding of her international coach Sean Dancer and says that the Australian is becoming a fan of the sport.

"As an Aussie learning about camogie and gaelic games he has really embraced it and he wants to know more and more about the sport," reveals Mullan.

"I think he'll be watching the game and might even be there on the sidelines. He's been fantastic and understands what it means to me personally."