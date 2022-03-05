Antrim's last meeting with Laois resulted in the Saffrons' return to the Joe McDonagh Cup after losing July's All-Ireland preliminary round qualifier at Parnell Park

Allianz Hurling League Division One B: Laois v Antrim Venue: O'Moore Park, Portlaoise Date: Sunday, 6 March Throw-in: 15:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Antrim boss Darren Gleeson says it is time for his side to "turn good performances into points" as they brace themselves for a crunch Division One B relegation battle with Laois.

Both counties failed to register a point from their opening three games and need a victory in Portlaoise on Sunday to guarantee top-tier status for next season.

"Competing at that level is really good, but it's time to turn some of those good performances into points," Gleeson said of his side's campaign.

"We managed to do that last year but for whatever reason it's not been going our way this season."

After impressing in three home games in Division One B last year, including a crucial opening win over Clare, Gleeson's side lost both of this campaign's Corrigan Park encounters to Dublin and Waterford.

Beaten 2-15 to 3-9 in their Nowlan Park opener against Kilkenny, Antrim sat level at 1-8 apiece against Dublin but failed to capitalise on a wind advantage in the second half as the Dubs ran out 2-19 to 2-15 winners.

Another run out in west Belfast only served to deepen their frustration as Cushendall talisman Neil McManus saw his injury-time penalty saved to allow Waterford to leave Corrigan with a hard-fought 3-21 to 2-22 victory.

"You can dress it up whatever you want but it's a relegation battle," added Gleeson, who has made a significant impact at Antrim since taking over in September 2019.

"Whoever wins is safe with the head-to-head ruling. That's the way it is. They're not the type of games you want to be playing in, but the boys are relishing the prospect.

"It's about getting out there and sticking to he gameplan - if we do that, there's no reason why we can't win."

Niall McKenna, a key performer during Gleeson's reign, will be out for up to six weeks with a knee problem

The Saffrons will be without Niall McKenna and Damon McMullan for Sunday's trip to O'Moore Park because of knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Gleeson is hoping to have both players back in time for the Joe McDonagh Cup, which Antrim find themselves in again this year after defeat by Sunday's opponents in last year's All-Ireland preliminary round qualifier.

That defeat came just four weeks after Antrim beat Laois in last season's dead-rubber Division One B encounter, but Gleeson admits his side have a "score to settle with ourselves" after allowing the Leinster outfit to surge into a commanding 1-17 to 0-10 half-time lead in that championship meeting at Parnell Park.

"We probably have more of a score to settle with ourselves," said the Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper.

"To look at our first-half performance last year against Laois, we gave them an 11, 12-point head start and ended up just falling short of a good comeback, and we missed several chances in the second half that day."

Watch: Antrim fall to Dublin in Hurling League

Gleeson's side will be upbeat about the possibility of putting a side who have shipped 9-80 in 2022 to the sword, but the Saffrons boss insists his players will be given a robust assessment in Portlaoise given the quality in the Laois attack with Paddy Purcell hitting 2-2 for the midlanders last time out against Antrim.

"Laois are a fine team," said Gleeson.

"You see the forward line that has been named for Sunday, there are guys there that would be on any team in the country, serious players like Paddy Purcell, Ross King, Willie Dunphy, Cha Dwyer.

"The list goes on, they're a fine bunch of players."

Scoring has not been an issue for Antrim this year, having notched 7-46, but they have struggled to contain sides at the other end of the field having conceded 7-55 in three outings compared to 5-116 in five matches in 2021.

Gleeson's men will need both attack and defence operating efficiently if they are to exact revenge on Laois and extend their stay at hurling's top table.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES (all times GMT)

SATURDAY

Division One A Wexford v Offaly Wexford Park, 14:00 Cork v Galway Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 19:00

Division One B Dublin v Kilkenny Parnell Park, 17:00

Division Three A Warwickshire v Louth Solihull, 14:00

SUNDAY

Division One A Clare v Limerick Ennis, 13:45

Division One B Waterford v Tipperary Walsh Park, 13:45 Laois v Antrim Portlaoise, 15:45

Division Two A Kerry v Meath Tralee, 13:00 Westmeath v Down Mullingar, 14:00 Kildare v Carlow Newbridge, 14:00

Division Two B London v Wicklow Ruislip, 14:00 Donegal v Derry Letterkenny, 14:00 Mayo v Sligo Ballina, 14:00

Division Three A Armagh v Roscommon Athletic Grounds, 14:00 Monaghan v Tyrone Inniskeen, 14:00