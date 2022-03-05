Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

GAA congress took place at the Connacht Air Dome on 26 February

Delegates at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association Congress have voted in favour of integrating with the GAA and Camogie Association.

The motion was met with widespread support with a 67-8 vote in favour of uniting the sport's bodies.

The Gaelic Players' Association motion on integration passed at GAA's Congress last week.

The Camogie Association is set to vote on integration at its congress meeting on 1-2 April.

After tabling the proposal of integration at the GAA congress at the end of February, the GPA couldn't propose a direct motion of its own at the LGFA's gathering in Belfast on Friday.

However, it had called for support for the Galway motion, which was the central item on the agenda and proposes amending this rule to include a commitment to "unite with the GAA with the aim of becoming a partnership of equals".

Earlier in the week, captains of the 31 ladies football squads represented by the GPA unanimously agreed that players supported the sentiment expressed in the Galway motion.

The captains then penned a letter to their county boards and the leadership of LGFA and Camogie Association, seeking confirmation that they would support the GAA in prioritising integration.