Allianz Football League Division Four: Cavan defeat Sligo to move clear at top
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Cavan stayed on course for promotion from Division Four thanks to a 1-13 to 0-10 away victory over Sligo on Sunday.
The hosts led 0-6 to 0-2 at the break but lost David Quinn to a red card two minutes into the second half.
Cavan fought back and moved in front on 63 minutes when a shot came off the post and hit Cavan keeper Alan Devaney before going into the net.
The visitors surged clear to seal a fourth win from four games and move two points clear at the top.
Sligo started the game knowing a win would see them replace Cavan at the Division Four summit and they made a good start at Markievicz Park.
Niall Murphy and Sean Carrabine put them two in front although Cavan hit back to level with points from Gearoid McKiernan and Raymond Galligan.
A tight, cagey affair turned in Sligo's favour just before half-time as they fired over four points without reply including a Carrabine double.
A dramatic start to the second half began with McKiernan reducing the gap before Quinn was dismissed for striking.
Cavan's Michael Argue was black-carded two minutes later and Carrabine restored the four-point lead before he was also sin-binned.
The Ulster side capitalised on their numerical advantage and clawed their way back with Lynch slotting over two points in a row before his speculative shot resulted in the Devaney own goal.
Cavan now led for the first time in the game and they put together a run of five of unanswered points, with Oisin Kiernan and McKiernan each bagging two, to secured the victory.