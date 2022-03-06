Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal's Shelly Twohig can't prevent Sinead Walsh scoring Mayo's opening goal

Donegal finished second in Ladies Football League Division 1A after losing 2-7 to 1-7 to table-topping Mayo.

Mayo took charge in the first half at the Connacht Centre of Excellence with Sinéad Walsh and Shauna Howley netting.

Shelly Twohig's goal gave Donegal hope as they trailed 2-4 to 1-2 at the break.

Donegal fell three points short meaning they face Division 1B winners Dublin in the semi-finals while Mayo meet Meath.

Both teams came into game assured of the making the semi-finals after winning their opening two matches.

The opening quarter was end-to-end and Donegal were first to strike on four minutes when Karen Guthrie passed to Susanne White and she scored.

Donegal defender Shauna McFadden challenges Mayo's Aoife Geraghty during Sunday's game

Walsh levelled the game with a terrific effort five minutes later while points from Sarah Mulvihill and Lisa Cafferky pushed Mayo into a two-point advantage at the first water break.

Mayo dominated afterwards and struck the first of their goals on 16 minutes. A long ball from Mulvihill was picked up by Walsh, she cut in behind the Donegal defence and found the net.

With Mayo's half-back line pushing up on the Donegal defence, their scores continued. Sinéad Cafferky scored after good work from Fiona McHale while Kathryn O'Sullivan's bravery resulted in Mayo's second goal.

She won back possession and sent the ball through the Mayo attack, and a sweeping team move led to Howley finishing to the net.

Donegal were struggling but Guthrie did convert a 28th minute free. Immediately on the resumption, Twohig got the ball and found a way past Mayo goalkeeper Laura Brennan for the final score of the half. Donegal trailed by five at the interval.

Substitute Bonner made an immediate impact as she converted the first free of the half while Howley scored a long-range free for Mayo.

Two Guthrie points brought Donegal right back into it and a second Bonner point just before the water break, left only two points between the teams with Mayo 2-5 to 1-6 in front.

But Mayo retained possession on the restart and Aoife Geraghty's point pushed them three clear. A Howley free increased the lead further and although Guthrie did bring Donegal back to within three, Mayo's defence overturned the ball and they hung on to claim top spot.

Mayo scorers: S Howley 1-2 (2f), S Walsh 1-1, S Cafferky 0-1, A Geraghty 0-1, S Mulvihill 0-1, L Cafferky 0-1.

Donegal scorers: K Guthrie 0-4 (2f), S Twohig 1-0, Y Bonner 0-2 (1f), S White 0-1.

Mayo: L Brennan; S Lally, R Flynn, D Caldwell; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley, S Walsh, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, C Whyte, H Reape.

Subs: G Flynn for Reape (38), M Reilly for Whyte (44), A Keane for Walsh (56), S Boyle for L Cafferky (57),

Donegal: R McCafferty; S McFadden, E McGinley, N Boyle; N Carr, F McManamon, T Hegarty; Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; S White, Niamh McLaughlin, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, K Guthrie, K Long.

Subs: Y Bonner for White (30), K Herron for Long (30), A Boyle Carr for Hegarty (46), D McGinley for McManamon (52),

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).