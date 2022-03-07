Highlights: Eoghan Rua clinch All Ireland junior club championship title

Ireland hockey captain Katie Mullan hopes her All-Ireland Camogie triumph with club Eoghan Rua will encourage girls to play multiple sports.

Mullan scored her beloved Coleraine club's goal in their 1-11 to 1-10 triumph over Kerry side Clanmaurice.

Work and Ireland hockey commitments restricted her camogie training in the run-up to Saturday's decider but she was thrilled to play her part.

"You just need understanding team-mates and coaches," said Mullan.

"They'll get the best out of you no matter what sport you are playing.

"I've had such a fantastic experience from back 10, 11 years ago right through to now between the camogie club and my hockey.

Mullan's goal helped Eoghan Rua edge out Kerry club Clanmaurice 1-11 to 1-10 in Saturday's All-Ireland Final in Drogheda

'I'm passionate about gaelic games'

"I just think the more girls that can play multiple sports and get out and enjoy it and take on the thing from one sport and bring it to the other, it would be fantastic to see and I hope people can see this and it might encourage them to do so," added Mullan, who captained the Irish hockey team to a surprise World Cup silver medal in 2018 before competing with her team-mates at last year's Olympics in Tokyo.

"I'm very passionate about gaelic games and camogie and I always have been.

"I think a lot of my hockey skills came from the camogie pitch. I brought something different to the game and it's thanks to the people and coaches of this club."

Mullan added that the support of her camogie club has helped inspire her glittering international hockey career.

"Every single parent supporter of our club has been without a doubt such a support to me going away all over the world to play international hockey.

"It's been fantastic for me to be standing in the club jersey today and feel like I gave a little bit back to them and gave them a good day out for the club as part of this fantastic team," she said after Eoghan Rua's triumph in Drogheda.

Hit with BBC's Sidey helps Mullan's final prep

Mullan joked that a quick hit of the hurl with BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom in the run-up to Saturday's decider's helped prepare her for the big game.

"You saved a few from me during the week and it probably helped me get my eye in for today," she told the BBC Sport NI man.

"I didn't get out to training this week so the most I was able to do was what I did with you up in Queen's and I'm actually very grateful for that in the end.

"If I'm being critical I probably should have scored a goal before that in the game and maybe another couple points. But listen…..days like today you just look at the scoreboard at the end of the game."

Immediately after the final whistle, Mullan made a beeline to one of her sporting mentors Grace McMullan, who at 49 is the senior member of the Eoghan Rua side.

"When I was 14, Grace took me under her wing and taught me to play corner-forward when she was a full-forward and I owe a lot to her for my camogie career and what she's taught me.

"On the way to Drogheda she was the most excited player on the bus. She was like a little 14-year-old buzzing around the place, taking videos and making sure everybody was up for it.

"She's in fantastic shape and she was fantastic today but it's her presence in the dressing-room that really shines through."

Mullan says role models such as golf star Leona Maguire are inspiring young Irish girls to get into sport

Speaking in a week which coincides with Tuesday's International Women's Day, Mullan said such role models are vital to young women who sometimes can be tentative about venturing into sport.

"If a young girl grows up now and wants to be a golfer, there's Leona Maguire.

"You could pick any sport and there's an Irish female who has been very successful - especially in the last five years."

The Coleraine woman added that increased media coverage is helping in women's sport journey but insisted: "We haven't got there yet.

"It's back to the old 'can't see….can't be'. We have to get females out there time and time again.

"We're championing it at the minute but it's going to take another five to 10 years of work to get to where we need to get to and to get to All-Ireland Final days being sold out at Croke Park regardless of whether it's male or female."