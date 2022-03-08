Neil McManus hit Antrim's goal in Sunday's Division One B game against Laois but the Saffrons went on to suffer a damaging defeat which means they now face a relegation play-off against either Offaly or All-Ireland champions Limerick

Antrim hurling star Neil McManus has launched an impassioned plea to both Croke Park and Ulster GAA to give the caman game the equality that it deserves in the northern province.

McManus made the appeal to the GAA authorities while speaking on BBC Sport NI's The GAA Social podcast.

"Ulster GAA is totally dominated by football. There are football men running the Ulster Council," he said.

"There obviously has to be a dedicated hurling side with power."

McManus was speaking 24 hours after Antrim's bitterly disappointing Hurling League Division One B defeat by Laois which has left the Saffrons facing a relegation play-off against either Offaly or All-Ireland Champions Limerick.

A clearly disappointed McManus attempted to strike a positive note despite Sunday's loss but was much more animated when asked about the overall health of Ulster hurling at the moment.

Treatment of Ulster hurling 'is not fair'

McManus feels that the support offered to Ulster hurling continues to be tokenistic at best.

"For a long time, the Ulster vice-chairman was given Ulster hurling to look after. You look at that," added the Cushendall man, who was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville on Monday.

"If you look at the progress Down or Fermanagh have made over the last couple of seasons, they have done that themselves.

"I can't think off the top of my head about any recent initiative to bring Ulster hurling up or anything that's come out of Croke Park either.

"The way Ulster Hurling is treated in comparison to the way Ulster Football is treated is not fair. They couldn't be further apart on the spectrum. The time, the investment…..everything."

McManus believes a first step should be for Ulster GAA or perhaps even Croke Park to set up an entirely distinct hurling committee in the province which would seek out the best people who would be given the appropriate resources to employ the right coaches and in sufficient numbers.

"We need a separate committee that looks after hurling and hurling only.

With the Casement Park project still caught up in planning delays, Antrim play their home games at Corrigan Park in Belfast and McManus says the city remains the great "untapped resource" in Ulster hurling

"That doesn't happen without funding and recruitment of the right people. But Ulster hurling is a small enough community and it wouldn't take a genius to work out who those people are.

"Belfast is the key because it does encompass two counties and we are seeing a big rise in participation in hurling in south Belfast and even east Belfast so there is huge ground that can be exploited."

McManus insisted that the Ulster Hurling Championship must be brought back to life after been put in cold storage following Antrim's final victory over Armagh in 2017 after the decision to open the door to the Saffrons competing in the Leinster Championship.

"The Ulster Hurling Championship is not about Antrim and it's been made about Antrim," added the Cushendall man.

"I'd love to know the reason why the Ulster Hurling Championship was axed."

McManus spoke of the circumstances of how he and his Antrim team-mates found out about the demise of the Ulster Championship when they were at a post-match meal following their final victory over Down in the Conor McGurk Cup Ulster pre-season competition at Queen's in January 2018.

"We found out that the Ulster Hurling Championship has been scrapped at the Conor McGurk tournament while we were eating a meal afterwards. That shows you the respect that is there for Ulster hurling."

Ulster GAA fought to save football championship

McManus added that Ulster GAA's high profile campaign to prevent any diminution in the status of its football championship as last November's Special Congress nearer was in marked contrast to its stance on the provincial hurling championship.

The Antrim star says Slaughtneil's continuing excellence at club level and the progress made by Down, Derry and Fermanagh shows that good things are happening in Ulster despite a lack of resources.

"Down have a really good chance of getting into Division One next year. I don't want to put any pressure on them. I'd love to see them in Division One next year.

"Slaughtneil are one of the top six club hurling teams in Ireland - maybe even top three - and have been for the last five years.

"They'll get to an All-Ireland club final and there's every opportunity for them to win one.

"I would have backed them had they got to Croke Park. I think it would suit them.

"They don't get enough respect for their hurling exploits. You can't mix it with Ballyhale or Ballygunner unless you're a brilliant hurling team."

McManus says Slaughtneil don't get the credit they deserve for their hurling exploits and believes they can still win an All-Ireland title

As for Antrim's disappointment on Sunday, as they lost by one-point to a Laois team that had shipped seven goals in a recent defeat by Waterford, McManus admitted that he needed his regular cooling sea swim off Cushendall on Monday morning to "reset after a day like yesterday".

After impressive displays - albeit losing ones - in their opening three games against Kilkenny, Dublin and Waterford, Antrim picked precisely the wrong time to deliver "our worst performance in a couple of years" at Portlaoise as the home side edged a 1-20 to 1-19 win to guarantee their Division One status for 2023.

Asked what it holding back a team that McManus accepts is receiving the best possible coaching and resources, the Cushendall man admitted to BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock that he didn't have an answer.

"We're working as hard and putting as much effort in as any inter-county team which gives you lots of confidence but why we see that variation in performance level, I'm not sure."

When it was put to him, that Antrim perhaps are simply not equipped to survive at the top table, McManus replied: "We're definitely are good enough. Last year we beat Clare and Laois and drew with Wexford."