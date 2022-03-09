Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Josh Largo Ellis is among the half dozen or more members of St Michael's Enniskillen's MacRory Cup-winning side in 2019 who have graduated on to the Fermanagh senior squad

Fermanagh's crucial Football League Division Three game against Louth has been moved from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon.

The switch to Sunday was announced by Croke Park on Wednesday after a request from Fermanagh which Louth accepted.

Both are in promotion contention in Division Three on five points which has them level with Antrim who occupy second spot on scoring difference.

Fermanagh are in third spot with Mickey Harte's Louth in fourth place.

Antrim, Fermanagh and Louth are all only one point behind table toppers Limerick with the tightness of the division being reflected by only three points separating the leading seven teams.

In addition to earning a spot in Division Two, the top two promoted will also secure a place in the summer battle for the Sam Maguire Cup - thereby avoiding having to compete in the inaugural second-tier Tailteann Cup which will be comprised of Division Three and Division Four teams unless they clinch a place in their provincial finals.

After losing their home opener against Antrim, Fermanagh were held to a draw by bottom placed Wicklow in Aughrim but a win over Longford and last weekend's impressive home victory Laois has since moved Fermanagh into promotion contention.

Fermanagh's game this weekend was scheduled for a 19:00 GMT throw-in at Brewster Park on Saturday evening but will now start at 15:30 the following afternoon.