Cavan beat Antrim in their 2020 Ulster SFC quarter-final on the way to collecting the Anglo-Celt Cup

Cavan have indicated that they want their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Antrim on 23 April switched from Corrigan Park because of concerns over the capacity of the ground.

The Farney county proposed a motion that the game be moved to another venue at a meeting of the Ulster Council on Wednesday night.

Only Antrim, Derry and Tyrone voted against the motion.

The Saffrons have not played a home Championship game since 2013.

This is because of the ongoing delay over the proposed redevelopment of Casement Park.

Antrim received a home draw for their Ulster Championship opener when the draw was made and Corrigan Park has a capacity of 3,700, including 600 seats.

The stadium received a £1m facelift last year and now possesses a covered stand and an upgraded terrace area.

Waterford and Dublin hurlers have played at Corrigan Park this season in the Allianz League while Longford will visit the west Belfast venue for a Football League match-up on Saturday.