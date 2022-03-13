Allianz Football League: Cavan stay top of Division Four despite Tipp defeat
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Cavan suffered the first defeat of their Division Four campaign as they lost 1-11 to 1-7 to Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni.
Caoimhin Reilly's goal just before half-time brought Cavan back into the contest as they trailed 1-5 to 1-4.
Tipperary stretched their lead in the second half with Conor Sweeney and Jack Kennedy both finding their range.
Cavan failed to score from play after half-time but they hold on to top spot, just ahead of Tipp on seven points.