Kieran McGeeney guided Kildare to an All-Ireland semi-final and five quarter-finals during his time in charge of the Lilywhites

Allianz Football League Division One: Armagh v Kildare Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Saturday, 12 March Throw-in: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI website

After suffering their first defeat of this year's Football League against Mayo, Armagh will aim to get back to winning ways in Saturday's BBC Sport NI streamed game against Kildare.

The match will see Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney up against a county that he managed between 2007 and 2013.

A big Division One weekend also sees Tyrone facing Dublin at Omagh on Sunday with Donegal hosting Monaghan.

Promotion and relegation issues will abound in all three other divisions.

Saturday will also see Down involved in a vital Division Two home bottom-of-the-table encounter with Offaly.

The two sides occupy the relegation spots - which if they remain in - will see them in all likelihood dropping down to inaugural second-tier championship Tailteann Cup competition in the summer.

The loser of Newry game will be on one point from five games and staring relegation in the face so the stakes couldn't really be higher for both sides at Pairc Esler.

Antrim aim to maintain promotion push

Antrim will be hoping to go in the precisely the opposite direction in avoiding Tailteann Cup football by earning promotion to Division Two and they will be in a good place to achieve that if they account for Longford at Corrigan Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Saffrons are second in the table - a point behind leaders Limerick - but a tightly congested division sees only three points separating the top seven teams.

Longford currently occupy one of the relegation points but such is the tight nature of the table, that three closing wins could even conceivably see them earning a spot in Division Two.

Armagh's narrow defeat by Mayo in Roscommon two weeks ago saw them drop to third place in Division One as Kerry and James Horan's side moved into the top two positions.

The Orchard men are unlikely to have it easy on Saturday night against a Kildare team that have already drawn against Kerry in addition to their win over struggling Dublin last time out.

Glenn Ryan's arrival as Kildare boss appears to be rejuvenating the Lilywhites

Glenn Ryan's arrival as Kildare boss, with John Doyle and Anthony Rainbow also part of the management team, seems to have rejuvenated a Lilywhites side that in recent years has not been the force that it was during McGeeney's reign when they reached an All-Ireland semi-final and five quarter-finals.

McGeeney's removal as Kildare boss in 2013 infuriated the Lilywhites squad back then and he retains many admirers in the county, which will only increase the sense of occasion around Saturday evening's game.

At the start of this season's league, it would have been difficult to imagine the Tyrone v Dublin game as being effectively a relegation contest but that's the way matters have transpired with the Dubs having lost all four of their opening matches and the Red Hands on three points after losing against Armagh and Donegal.

In truth, the Red Hands could have been in an even worse position as they were somewhat fortunate to beat Kildare three weeks ago before losing to Donegal a week later.

Donegal's win over Tyrone moved them to five points and they have the opportunity to increase Monaghan's relegation worries by beating the Farney men on Sunday at Ballybofey.

It will be interesting to see whether Monaghan's 'fly' goalkeeper Rory Beggan opts to make quite as many sorties upfield at MacCumhaill Park after he was caught out on two occasions for Kerry goals a fortnight ago.

Derry can edge to brink of promotion

Derry have the chance to move to the brink of promotion of Division One when they face third-placed Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

However, the Rossies are only a point behind the table-topping Oak Leafers and Galway, who both are on maximum points, so Derry could find themselves outside the promotion places come Sunday evening if they slip up.

Fermanagh's home game will Louth will be another vital contest in the tight Division Three battle.

Like Antrim, a Fermanagh victory will have them musing that they could yet escape the Tailteann Cup but Mickey Harte's Louth will be thinking exactly the same thoughts as they also sit on five points heading into the Enniskillen game, with the loser facing the prospect of getting sucked into a relegation dogfight.

Cavan sit top of Division Four after winning their opening four games but Sunday's contest against a Tipperary side that won the 2020 Munster Championship could prove one of their tougher tests of the basement campaign.

Tipp are currently third in the division on five points - a point behind second-placed surprise packets London.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One Armagh v Kildare Athletic Grounds, 18:00 GMT Kerry v Mayo Tralee, 19:30

Division Two Down v Offaly Pairc Esler, 17:00

Division Three Antrim v Longford Corrigan Park, 14:30 Limerick v Westmeath Gaelic Grounds, 19:00

Sunday

Division One Donegal v Monaghan Ballybofey, 13:45 Tyrone v Dublin Omagh, 15:45

Division Two Galway v Clare Tuam, 14:00 Meath v Cork Navan, 14:00 Roscommon v Derry Dr Hyde Park, 14:00

Division Three Wicklow v Laois Aughrim, 14:00 Fermanagh v Louth Enniskillen, 15:30