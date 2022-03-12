The GPA said it has been in negotiations with the GAA since before Christmas

GAA players have threatened to take further action over an expenses fall-out after some boycotted the media after their matches on Saturday.

No post-match interviews were carried out by players after Armagh's National League win over Kildare on Saturday night at the Athletic Grounds.

The Gaelic Players Association has called for the players' expenses provision to return to the same levels that were in place before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The GPA said it has been in negotiations with the GAA since before Christmas to agree the 2022 player charter provisions.

BBC Sport NI has contacted the GAA to offer the organisation a response to the GPA's statement.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the GPA said it "accepted a reduction in the player charter provisions for the 2020 and 2021 season around travel expenses, gear, footwear etc given the uncertain financial position of the GAA during Covid-19 while attendances and gate receipts were severely impacted.

"The GPA agreed to this in good faith with the GAA on the basis that a return to normality would see a reinstatement of the 2019 charter provisions.

"The GPA is extremely disappointed that the GAA's position at the start of 2022 was to continue with the cost-saving mechanisms - ie. players to receive a reduced mileage rate of 50c and to continue to cap players to be only permitted to claim expenses for three sessions per week, resulting in all other scheduled sessions being at the cost of players.

"Three months later, and the vast majority of players have still not been paid expenses, the latest proposal by the GAA for the 2022 charter still sees a cap placed on the number of sessions a player can claim per week and the GAA suggest to move negotiations above that cap to the players and their county boards locally.

"The GPA believes this is unfair and against the spirit of the charter which is to set out minimum and equal standards of provisions for all counties and all players.

"Until every player is paid their expenses for all collective sessions, there will be action by players in response."