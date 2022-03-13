Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Late inclusion Gary Mohan impressed in the Donegal attack

Monaghan boosted their chances of avoiding relegation from Division One of the Football League as they beat Donegal 1-12 to 0-10 in Ballybofey.

Andrew Woods' goal helped Monaghan lead 1-7 to 0-3 at half-time and while Donegal cut the margin, the visitors regrouped to clinch a deserved win.

Derry produced a second-half comeback to draw 0-12 to 0-12 away to Division Two promotion rivals Roscommon.

Roscommon led 0-10 to 0-4 early in the second half before Derry's revival.

Despite appearing to play against the breeze in the first half at Ballybofey, Monaghan dominated the opening period against a badly misfiring Donegal.

Two Conor McManus points helped the visitors lead 0-3 to 0-0 after nine minutes before Paddy McBrearty opened Donegal's account.

However, Monaghan then netted their goal as Woods held off a couple of Donegal challenges to win a high ball after McManus' misdirected attempt at a point before lashing the ball low past Shaun Patton.

Declan Bonner introduced Michael Murphy late in the first half but even he wasn't able to rescue Donegal

McBrearty fires poor wides

With McBrearty firing a couple of poor wides and Donegal also dropping chances short, Declan Bonner introduced talisman Michael Murphy in the 28th minute but while he notched a point four minutes later, Monaghan were in control at half-time as they led 1-7 to 0-3.

The lead could have been even greater at that stage with Patton denying a goal for Shane Carey just before the break.

Monaghan should have put the match to be in the five minutes after the resumption with McManus, Ryan McAnespie and Woods all missing chances for points before they butchered a goal opportunity as impressive late inclusion Gary Mohan attempted one pass too many.

Following the let-offs, Donegal hit four of the next five scores to suddenly leave only two between the teams with eight minutes left as Monaghan - not for the first time in recent years - were threatening to blow a seemingly winning position.

However points from Michael Bannigan and the superb Kieran Duffy, his second score, saw Monaghan regaining control as McManus' 'mark' point following a barnstorming Niall Kearns run rounded off their merited win.

Donegal cut the margin to two but Monaghan regrouped to regain control.

The win moves Monaghan to four points from five games while Donegal remain on five and also not safe in Division with two series of fixtures remaining.

Derry remain in promotion position after draw

After their unbeaten start to the Division Two campaign, Rory Gallagher's Derry struggled in the first half as the weather conditions favoured the hosts at Dr Hyde Park.

Two Shane McGuigan points gave Derry an early lead but Roscommon, helped by three points from captain Donie Smith, hit five unanswered scores to surge in the lead.

Benny Heron halted Roscommon's momentum, however, despite another McGuigan free, Derry trailed by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break after another run of points by Anthony Cunningham's side.

With the wind advantage switched, Derry immediately set about trying to erode the Rossies' advantage.

However, the hosts continued where they left off and extended their advantage to six but Cian McKeon's black card allowed Paul Cassidy and McGuigan to bring the margin down to three.

McGuigan continued to star as he kicked his sixth and seventh points of the game and Brendan Rogers point from play levelled the game with 10 minutes to play.

Shane McGuigan hit eight points for Derry at Dr Hyde Park but was sent off late in the game

An eighth point for marksman McGuigan gave Derry an injury-time lead after Roscommon's Niall Daly was sent off for a second yellow card.

Despite a point and man advantage, Derry were forced to settle for a draw when Keith Doyle struck for the home side to deny Gallagher's men, who had McGuigan sent off deep into injury-time.

Derry fans will be hoping the Slaughtneil star is not suspended for next Sunday's game at home to Galway, who replaced Derry at the top of Division Two with a 2-8 to 1-5 win over Clare.

Roscommon also remain in the promotion hunt, sitting one point behind Derry and two off Galway.

