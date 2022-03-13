Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone had no answer to Dublin's pace and power in the first half

Fourteen-man Tyrone suffered a chastening home defeat by Dublin which leaves them fighting to stay in Division One.

The All-Ireland champions trailed 0-11 to 0-2 at the break and Padraig Hampsey was sent off early in the second half.

Dublin dominated with eight scorers from play to pick up their first win of the season while Tyrone did not score from play until the 50th minute.

Tyrone have three points from five games with Mayo and Kerry to come.

The home side had a goal disallowed towards the end of the first half and were much-improved in the second half, despite the numerical disadvantage, showing more stomach for the fight.

Dublin were also down to 14 players for 10 second-half minutes following Niall Scully's black card.

Dublin remain bottom of the table on two points despite the win, but should now take a lot of confidence and momentum into their concluding matches against Donegal and Monaghan.

Ponderous Tyrone

Dublin were the only heavyweight side Tyrone did not meet or defeat on their route to an unexpected All-Ireland title last summer.

The Dubs had inflicted a lot of pain on Tyrone in the last decade and came to Omagh pointless in Division One, and found Healy Park a welcoming place to kickstart their stuttering season.

Tyrone took to the field moments after Monaghan's victory over Donegal - a result which left the Red Hands deeper in the relegation mix.

Yet they displayed little urgency in a first half which Dublin totally dominated.

Cathal McShane, in his first start of the season, pointed a free and Tyrone then went 28 long minutes without a score as Dublin put on a shooting exhibition.

Eight different Dublin players scored in the opening half, all from play.

Tyrone skipper Padraig Hampsey was sent in the second half after adding a yellow card to his earlier black card

The full-forward line of Cormac Costello, Ciaran Kilkenny and Dean Rock helped themselves to 0-2 each, at times being put under very little pressure by the home defence.

Hampsey, who started in midfield marking a resurgent Brian Fenton, was sin-binned for bodychecking Tom Lahiff, when Tyrone trailed by three. By the time the 10 minutes were up, they were 0-8 to 0-1 down.

Tyrone struggled badly to win their own kickouts. Infrequent forays forward floundered as the visitors held the middle and forced Tyrone out to the flanks, unable to penetrate.

They needed a goal and thought they had one when Conn Kilpatrick thundered a low rocket to the net late in the half but referee Barry Cassidy ruled it out for a push in the back in the build-up.

From bad to worse

Trailing 0-11 to 0-2 at half time, Tyrone needed to shake things up.

Having already replaced the ineffective Nathan Donnelly, Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan took off Johnny Munroe and reigning Player of the Year Kieran McGeary at the break.

Yet within three minutes of the restart, Tyrone had lost their All-Ireland winning skipper with Hampsey's yellow card, coming after the earlier black, forcing him off.

Tyrone played their best stuff when going down to 14 men and managed to reduce the nine-point half-time deficit to five by the end.

They built up a mini head of steam after Niall Sludden pointed their first from play after 50 minutes, followed by two long-range boomers from Ritchie Donnelly.

It was a much better second half by Tyrone, who played with greater desire and urgency, but ultimately the gap was too big to be bridged.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, F Burns; C Meyler, J Munroe, P Harte; C Kilpatrick, P Hampsey; N Donnelly, N Sludden (0-1), K McGeary; D McCurry (0-3, 3f), C McShane (0-2, 2f), D Canavan

Subs: C McKenna for Donnelly (34), R Donnelly (0-2) for Munroe (HT), M Conroy for McGeary (HT), L Rafferty for Sludden (59), P Donaghy for McShane (67)

Dublin: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, C Murphy; J Small, J Cooper, R McDaid (0-1); B Fenton (0-1), T Lahiff (0-1); B Howard, S Bugler (0-2), N Scully (0-1); C Costello (0-2), C Kilkenny (0-2), D Rock (0-3)

Subs: E Murchan for Cooper (49), J McCarthy for Lahiff (52), R Basquel for Costello (65), L Gannon for McDaid (69), L O'Dell for Bugler (70)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday

Division One Armagh 1-12 Kildare 0-10 Kerry 1-12 Mayo 0-14

Division Two Down 0-14 Offaly 0-15

Division Three Antrim 1-19 Longford 0-12 Limerick 1-6 Westmeath 1-12

Sunday

Division One Donegal 0-10 Monaghan 1-12 Tyrone 0-8 Dublin 0-13

Division Two Galway 2-8 Clare 1-5 Meath 1-18 Cork 1-10 Roscommon 0-12 Derry 0-12

Division Three Wicklow 0-8 Laois 1-17 Fermanagh 0-14 Louth 2-12