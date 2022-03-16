Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan beat Antrim in their 2020 Ulster SFC quarter-final on the way to collecting the Anglo-Celt Cup

The Ulster Football quarter-final between Antrim and Cavan will be staged at Corrigan Park on 23 April following doubts over the venue.

Last week, a Cavan motion calling for a venue change because of concerns over Corrigan Park's capacity was supported by a majority of Ulster GAA delegates.

However, the Belfast venue was confirmed at another meeting of Ulster's governing body on Wednesday.

Antrim have not played a home Championship game since 2013.

This is because of the ongoing delay over the proposed redevelopment of Casement Park.

An Ulster GAA statement said that the decision to confirm Corrigan Park as the venue was taken after "a number of measures which will enhance the health and safety arrangements at Corrigan Park were agreed" following a site visit by relevant stakeholders including statutory authorities.

The Saffron County received a home draw for their Ulster Championship opener when the draw was made and Corrigan Park has a capacity of 3,700, including 600 seats.

The stadium received a £1m facelift last year and now possesses a covered stand and an upgraded terrace area.

Top hurling counties Waterford and Dublin hurlers have played at Corrigan Park this season in the Allianz League.