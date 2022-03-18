Ronan Sheehan's side will seal a spot in the Division Two A final - where the winner will secure Division One Hurling - by beating Kerry in Ballycran

Allianz Hurling League Division Two A: Down v Kerry Venue: McKenna Park, Ballycran Date: Saturday, 19 March Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI website

Down hurling boss Ronan Sheehan says his players believe they can beat Kerry in Saturday's BBC Sport NI streamed League Division Two A game at Ballycran and take a step closer to Division One.

The winner will be guaranteed a place in the Division Two A final where Division One Hurling will be the prize.

Even defeat will still see Down playing in a Division Two A semi-final with the winners then going on to play Kerry.

"We showed last year that we can compete with Kerry," said Sheahan.

"For this group of players, it's very much proving on Saturday that we can now beat them."

In last year's Division Two A contest, Down led by five points in the first-half at Tralee before a second-half goal blitz earned Kerry a 4-18 to 0-19 victory which was unrepresentative of much of the action.

Seven weeks later, the margin was six points at the same venue as Kerry beat the Mourne County 2-24 to 1-21 as the Kingdom progressed to a second successive Joe McDonagh Cup Final appearance where they were beaten 2-28 to 1-24 by Westmeath.

'We would have taken this all day long'

But after earning promotion from Division Two B in 2020, it was a year of consolidation for Sheehan's side and his side's wins this season over Carlow, Meath and Westmeath last time out - albeit mixed in with a home defeat by Kildare - are testament to an improving team.

"At the start of the year we would have taken this all day long," Sheehan told BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom on Wednesday night.

"Initially we were very much looking for consolidation more than anything else but we did very well at the start, got a couple of early wins and that has put us in a position where when we beat Westmeath we are in effectively a league semi-final against Kerry on Saturday.

"We are in the lucky situation that regardless of the result we are still in a league semi-final.

"However, in saying that we are going out to win the match on Saturday. We'd like to go straight through to the league final and give ourselves the best opportunity possible of getting up with the big boys."

Eoghan Sands hit a vital 1-3 in Down's crucial victory over Westmeath in Mullingar two weeks ago

BBC coverage 'massive' for Down hurling

Sheehan adds that the live BBC coverage of the contest in the Ards peninsula is "massive" for Down hurling.

"Even in my own club we have a number of kids who are not able to go to the game but are looking forward to seeing it on the television.

"It's a great opportunity for these guys to get on the television. It will raise their profile and it's great to see the BBC supporting hurling."

During his time in charge, Sheehan has brought expertise into his management team in the shape of Cork great Diarmuid O'Sullivan and latterly former Tipperary and Dublin star Ryan O'Dwyer.

The Down boss feels their "big-time experience and that bit of knowledge and craft" has been a big help to his players.

"Ryan has blended very well with the lads, they have blended well with him and you can see his bit of experience, game play and knowledge of how to manage a game rubbing off on them.

"You could see that in the game against Westmeath. Ryan has been great for us and long may it continue."

Limerick-born trio bolstering Kingdom

Kerry's bolstering of their resources has been primarily on the playing side with Limerick natives Paudie Ahern, Louis Dee and Niall Mulcahy joining the squad this year by dint of parents hailing from the Kingdom.

Ahern and goalkeeper Dee were both part of their native county's All-Ireland Under-21 winning team in 2017.

Sheehan admits he's not a fan of the parentage rule but insists the issue is not preoccupying him or his players this week.

"Why would you be developing your own players, putting in time into development squads, under-21s etc and then bringing in lads from outside of the county," adds the Down boss.

"It's not something I would encourage in my own county. If Kerry want to do, that's up to themselves.

"It's not something we're that focused on. As far as we're concerned, whether it's Paudie Ahern, Niall Mulcahy wearing a jersey, he's just wearing a Kerry jersey like Shane Conway."

While Down will be attempting to secure Division One hurling over the coming weeks, Antrim face a battle to stay in the top grade with the Saffrons already certain to face a relegation play-off against either All-Ireland champions Limerick or more likely Offaly irrespective of what happens in Sunday's concluding Division One B game against Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

Limerick face Offaly at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday with the Midlanders needing to earn an unlikely win to avoid having to face Antrim in the relegation play-off, where the loser will be consigned back to Division Two A.

