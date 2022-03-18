Mackin's Armagh are two wins away from a place in Division One

Armagh captain Aimee Mackin says securing promotion to Division One this season is "vital" for her side's development.

The Orchard County meet Laois in Drogheda on Saturday for a place in the Division Two final.

"We said in the last few years we wanted to get out of Division Two," said Mackin, top scorer in last year's All-Ireland Championship.

"We don't look any further ahead until the next game."

"If you are in a semi-final you want to win it but the trouble is the other team in the semi-final wants to win it too.

"It was a target to get to that stage and now that we are there we want to progress even further.

"It's all about development and getting into Division One but there is three other teams that want to get into Division One so it will be a tough battle."

Undefeated in three league matches, Armagh go into Saturday's semi-final as favourites against a Laois side that have surpassed expectations in their first season in Division Two. Kerry and Monaghan meet in the second semi-final in Tuam on Sunday

Upon conclusion of the league campaign Armagh's thoughts will quickly turn to the Championship having been knocked out in the quarter-finals of last year's competition.

Mackin's 1-6 on that day against Meath was not enough to stop her side falling short in a game many believed they would win.

"I think Meath were brilliant last year, we played them before in the League and we knew how strong the team would be," Mackin reflected.

"In our own camp, we knew how tough it would be. They opened up the whole championship and they fully deserved it. I don't think anyone was going to beat them, the roll they were on. They just oozed confidence.

"We can take snippets of their journey and hopefully make one of our own. It's tough when you have teams like Meath, Dublin, Cork and Donegal all trying to do the same."