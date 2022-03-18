Armagh have been fighting with Tyrone to become the top team in Ulster

It seems like yesterday when the eve of the Football League was upon us with the hopes and dreams of 32 sides across four divisions.

However, with upsets, late drama and even the odd brawl - we are now firmly in the business end of the campaign with just two matches to go.

With promotion and relegation on the line, here are how things stand for the nine Ulster counties.

Don't forget, all eyes are on Divisions Two and Three with the inaugural Tailteann Cup set to take place later this year, so staying in the top half is a must if you want to compete for All-Ireland glory.

Division One

The top tier is looking rather meaty, isn't it?

The top three are safe from relegation but it says a lot about the competitive nature of Division One that any of the other five teams could still face the drop.

After another solid start to the year under Kieran McGeeney, Armagh are looking good in third place. The Orchard County face Kerry on Sunday, where they need a win to catch the leaders, before travelling to Donegal on the final day.

Monaghan beat Donegal last time out to boost their survival hopes and keep the Ballybofey side embroiled in the midfield scrap

For Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone things hang in the balance, with the bottom five covered by a mere three points. Declan Bonner's men face a crucial game away to Dublin (more on that to come) and, as mentioned above, face Armagh in the final game.

Monaghan could do their survival hopes the world of good if they see off Kildare on Sunday before a tricky encounter with the Dubs.

All-Ireland winners Tyrone have not kicked on as many would have expected. Saturday's game with a strong Mayo outfit could make or break their campaign, with the imperious Kerry to come the following week.

Then you have Dublin at the bottom, which would have been unthinkable 12 months ago given their All-Ireland dominance. Despite their poor run, it would still be a shock to see the Dubs drop to Division Two.

Division One Points For Points Against Points 1. Kerry 85 60 9 2. Mayo 73 65 7 3. Armagh 79 65 7 4. Donegal 61 66 5 5. Monaghan 63 68 4 6. Tyrone 56 70 3 7. Kildare 62 70 3 8. Dublin 64 79 2

Division Two

The two Ulster counties in Division Two have had varying league campaigns to date, which holds that extra importance with the relegated sides missing out on the All-Ireland and dropping into the Tailteann Cup.

Things are looking bright and rosy for Derry with four wins from five in a tight three-way fight for promotion to the top tier.

All eyes will be on Celtic Park on Saturday when the Oak Leafers' aspirations will firmly be put to the test against leaders Galway.

Rory Gallagher's men travel to Meath on the final day however their destiny could largely be decided this weekend, where they will be eager to ensure their hard work to date is not undone by a late collapse.

Derry and Down have had contrasting fortunes in Division Two, where survival is crucial if a team is to challenge for the All-Ireland

Down, on the other hand have found life difficult under new manager James McCartan. The Mourne Men are yet to pick up a victory after five matches.

Their 51 scored points in the lowest of any across the four divisions, which highlights a significant portion of their issues, and their fate could se sealed this weekend against fellow strugglers Cork.

Clare travel to Pairc Esler to round out the campaign, but will it be to too late for Down to retain their place in Division Two?

Division Two Points For Points Against Points 1. Galway 100 65 10 2. Derry 79 42 9 3. Roscommon 76 55 8 4. Clare 59 65 4 5. Meath 66 73 4 6. Offaly 61 85 3 7. Down 51 76 1 8. Cork 69 100 1

Division Three

While those in Division Two will be looking over their shoulders, all eyes are looking up in Division Three and the prospect of competing for Sam Maguire.

Antrim's rise has been one of the stories of the season and the Saffrons, so long in the doldrums, are now looking good for promotion to Division Two.

In saying that, Sunday's game against Louth will be a real test and, such is the nature of the third tier, Antrim could find themselves in a final-day relegation scrap should they fall to defeat against Mickey Harte's men.

Enda McGInley has guided Antrim in to a strong position

Enda McGinley's charges take on Westmeath to round out their league campaign as the Saffrons face their two closest rivals in the final two games. It's looking good but the Saffrons will be wary of a late collapse in their bid for back-to-back promotions.

Fermanagh have failed to shake the inconsistency tag but sit just two points behind Antrim. They are in one of those positions where Sunday's game against Westmeath will decide what the Erne Men will fight for on the final weekend.

Win, and they have an outside chance of promotion, but lose and their final game against Limerick becomes a dog fight to stay up.

Division Three Points For Points Against Points 1. Antrim 77 56 7 2. Louth 75 72 7 3. Westmeath 77 66 6 4. Limerick 76 69 6 5. Fermanagh 79 79 5 6. Laois 78 73 5 7. Longford 62 82 3 8. Wicklow 57 84 1

Division Four

Mickey Graham is able to smile again after a difficult 2021 for Cavan

After their stunning Ulster Championship success in 2020 it is still hard to believe that Cavan are plying their trade in the bottom tier.

Thankfully for the Breffni Park men, their stint in Division Four looks like it could well be short-lived.

Cavan have won four of their five matches to date which puts Mickey Graham's men in a strong position.

They face London on Saturday and could secure promotion with victory, and although defeat would make them sweat until the final day, a fixture against bottom side Waterford looks on paper to be a simple enough task to get the job done.