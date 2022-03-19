Paul Sheehan's precise free-taking helped keep Down in the game

Down booked their place in the Division Two A final with a hugely impressive 1-19 to 0-20 win over Kerry at Ballycran.

Playing with the breeze in the first half, Kerry established a six-point lead at the break.

But a Conor Woods penalty three minutes after the resumption sparked a gutsy comeback from the Mournemen.

Kerry refused to lie down, however, and were level in injury time before two late Oisin MacManus frees sent Down into the final.

Ronan Sheehan's side will face a rematch with the Kingdom if the Munster side win their semi-final, which is likely to be against Westmeath.

Reaching the final represents a significant achievement for a Down side that earned promotion out of Division Two B in 2020.

And having seen off Carlow, Meath and Westmeath already this season, they held off a slick Kingdom outfit in the Ballycran sunshine to leave themselves 70 minutes away from playing Division One hurling in 2023.

Despite playing against a strong breeze in the Ards peninsula, Down managed to get their noses in front on the 10-minute mark with two Paul Sheehan frees either side of Tom Murray's score edging them 0-3 to 0-2 ahead after Shane Conway and Colin Walsh scores got Kerry on the board early on.

However, Kerry's reply was both swift and authoritative as Padraig Boyle, the impressive Fionan MacKessy and Conway restored the Kingdom's two-point lead.

Playing against the breeze, Kerry dropped deep and relied on off-the-shoulder runners to drive them up the pitch, and it reaped rewards as they struck four without reply to establish a 0-9 to 0-4 lead.

And while the Munster men were guilty of some poor wides, a couple of Padraig Boyle scores and a Paudie O'Connor point left six between the sides at the break after a superb Daithi Sands score had briefly brought Down back to within three.

While Kerry regularly dealt with Down's long balls into the away side's full-back line during the opening half, the hosts were handed an opportunity to halve the arrears when Conor O'Keeffe fouled Eoghan Sands, resulting in a black card for the Kingdom defender.

Woods drilled his penalty low into Martin Stackpoole's net and when Marc Fisher split the posts, Down found themselves just two adrift.

Down then struck four of the next six points to draw level at 1-13 to 0-16 before Woods gave them a slender advantage when he drilled a free over the bar with 10 minutes remaining.

Another Woods free saw Down two points ahead with five minutes left but Kerry, intent on setting up a nerve-shredding finale, responded through Colum Harty before Caolan Taggart's clearance on the line prevented a possible Kingdom goal.

And while Harty fired wide soon after, Maurice O'Connor's fine effort from play after Niall Mulcahy's pass drew Kerry level 20 seconds into injury time.

A draw would have been enough to put Kerry in the final but Down needed a late score, and although Michael Hughes was unable to steer his shot over the bar, MacManus kept his nerve to hammer a free over the bar in the fifth minute of injury time before adding the insurance point to seal a momentous victory for the Mournemen.