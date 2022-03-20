Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Clifford came off the bench at half-time having originally been omitted from Kerry's squad

David Clifford came off the bench to score 1-2 and lift Kerry to the Division One final with a gripping 1-13 to 0-13 win over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Kerry led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time despite kicking eight first-half wides.

Clifford replaced Killian Spillane at the break and scored the game's only goal in the 44th minute.

Armagh stayed in touch to ensure a nervy finish for the Kingdom but were unable to find the visitors' net.

Meanwhile, Monaghan will head into the final round of games still fighting to retain their top-flight status after a 0-24 to 1-12 defeat by Kildare at Newbridge.

Trailing by three points deep into injury time, Armagh dropped a high ball into the square in search of a last-gasp goal but there was dejection among the home side's supporters when Kerry emerged with possession in the last act of what resembled a thrilling championship encounter.

The result assures Kerry of a place in the Division One decider after picking up their fifth win in six games, while Armagh sit third after falling to a second defeat of the campaign with a trip to Donegal to come next week.

Having beaten Dublin and Tyrone before losing to Mayo, the Orchard County hoped to claim their third scalp over last season's All-Ireland semi-finalists and got off to a bright start when Tiernan Kelly popped the opening score over the bar in the second minute.

However, that would be the home side's last score for 25 minutes with Kerry defenders Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley working hard to keep the ball away from danger man Rian O'Neill's hands.

At the other end, the Kingdom looked clinical early on with Diarmuid O'Connor notching the pick of the scores to put the visitors 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

But while Jack Savage kicked three first-half points and Brian O Beaglaoich popped up with a rare score, Kerry were guilty of wayward shooting with the wind at their backs, kicking eight wides in the opening period.

Kelly picked up his second score of the afternoon before James Morgan and Rian O'Neill points left Armagh within four at the break.

Kerry remain on course for a third successive Division One title after coming out on top in a tense battle with Armagh

Played out in front of an energetic atmosphere inside the Athletic Grounds, tempers threatened to boil over when the teams clashed at the half-time whistle shortly after Kerry's Jack Savage was black-carded for an off-the-ball challenge.

Armagh demonstrated clear intent upon the resumption when Greg McCabe split the posts with a superb kick from 40 yards, but the home side's rising momentum was flattened when Clifford collected Stephen O'Brien's inch-perfect pass, turned sharply and fired past Ethan Rafferty.

Clifford also displayed his low centre of gravity when he deftly slipped past Aidan Forker before converting from a tight angle in another lethal display from the three-time All-Star.

Clifford's 1-2 proved decisive, and while O'Neill ended the day with 0-5, Kerry keeper Shane Ryan denied Jason Duffy in Armagh's only clear-cut goal chance as Kieran McGeeney's side fell to their first home defeat of the season.

Armagh were left angered by some of referee Martin McNally's decision-making, most notably when he penalised Rory Grugan for over-carrying late on.

Jack O'Connor cut an exasperated figure on the touchline for most of the game, but the Kerry boss' anguish turned to elation as his players passed yet another stern examination of their credentials.

Farney men well beaten in Newbridge

Having inflicted Donegal's first league defeat at Ballybofey since 2010 last time out, Monaghan suffered a nine-point loss at the hands of Kildare in Newbridge.

Jimmy Hyland top-scored for the hosts with six points while Darragh Kirwan (0-5) and Paddy Woodgate (0-4) combined for nine.

The Lilywhites raced into a six-point lead after 11 minutes and held a 0-12 to 0-7 advantage at the break.

Kildare stretched their lead out to 10 points, and while Ryan McAnespie missed a goal chance for Monaghan, Conor McCarthy gave Seamus McEnaney's side hope when he raised a green flag 14 minutes into the second half.

That brought Monaghan back to within seven but their hopes were dented by Andrew Woods' black card, and while Kildare ended the game with 13 players after Ryan Houlihan and Darragh Kirwan were dismissed, Glen Ryan's men kept Monaghan at arm's length to leave the Ulstermen in serious trouble at the foot of the table.