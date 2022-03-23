Donegal need a win over Armagh in Letterkenny to be certain of avoiding relegation from Division One while victory could secure the Orchard County a place in the league final against Kerry

If anybody was hoping that the penultimate round of Football League games was going to ensure a closing weekend of largely dead rubbers, they will have been sorely disappointed.

Granted Kerry are guaranteed a place in the Division One Final, Galway are certain to return to the top table, Down are indeed down to Division Three and the Tailteann Cup spot that in all likelihood it will involve but all other promotion and relegation issues remain to be decided on what promises to be a thrilling Sunday of GAA action.

OK......it will take an unlikely series of events to deny Mickey Graham's Cavan side an immediate return to Division Three but one can safely assume that the Breffni County's training regime this week will remain focused on finishing the job at home to Waterford.

Division One

Division One Points For Points Against Points 1. Kerry 101 73 11 2. Mayo 82 76 7 3. Armagh 92 81 7 4. Kildare 86 85 5 5. Donegal 78 87 5 6. Tyrone 67 79 5 7. Dublin 85 96 4 8. Monaghan 78 92 4

Maybe the memory is going, but I can't recall a Division One campaign as tight as this season.

League finalists Kerry, Mayo and Armagh remain the only three teams safe from relegation with Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone, who all sit on five points, also having a chance to reach the Division One decider against the Kingdom, but yet not safe in the top tier.

In Tyrone's case, their scoring difference of -12 means their hopes of reaching the final rests on earning a conclusive victory in Killarney and hoping Donegal win by a smaller margin over Armagh in Letterkenny which could see the Red Hands reel in a 23-point scoring difference deficit on the Orchard County. It's fair to say that looks unlikely but stranger things have happened.

Donegal's scoring difference is 20 in arrears of the Orchard men so they will need a big win over Kieran McGeeney's side and hope Kildare beat Mayo in Carrick-on-Shannon by a sufficiently narrow margin that would leave Declan Bonner's men as the best of the teams on seven points and thus securing a final meeting with Kerry.

Armagh, meanwhile after losing their game with Mayo earlier this month, must better the westerners' result to reach the decider with score difference only coming into play to determine Kerry's opponents if both the Orchard County and James Horan's side are beaten which will also open the possibility of Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone snatching a final spot via that route.

Dublin and Monaghan will be in opposition at Clones on Sunday with the losers certain to be relegated and the victors possibly still going down

Monaghan and Dublin, who occupy the relegation spots heading into the final weekend, meet at Clones with the losers guaranteed to suffer the drop and the victors still going down if Tyrone, Donegal and Kildare all win.

And it gets even more complicated when you consider that if Dublin, who currently have a scoring difference of -12, beat Monaghan at St Tiernach's Park and Tyrone draw in Killarney, the Red Hands would be relegated on their head-to-head result against Dessie Farrell's side - if Donegal and Kildare secure victories.

Likewise Donegal and Kildare wins would in all likelihood mean that a two-point Monaghan victory over the Dubs, given their scoring difference of -14, would also see Tyrone relegated even if the Red Hands draw in Killarney.

Given the sudden return to form by Dublin in their wins over Tyrone and Donegal over the past two weekends, it would be some achievement by Seamus McEnaney's side if they somehow eked out a victory and retained their Division One status in the process.

Still with me? I wouldn't blame you if you weren't.

For Derry to snatch a Division One spot, they must beat Meath in Navan and hope that already-promoted Galway win in Roscommon or that a draw at Dr Hyde Park could see the Oak Leafers edging out the Rossies on score difference

Division Two

Derry boss Rory Gallagher looked a deflated man after his team's home demolition by Galway on Sunday and the Oak Leafers will now hope the already-promoted Tribesman don't take the foot off the pedal when they face Connacht rivals Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

A Roscommon victory will see them joining Galway in Division One next year.

Should Galway complete their Division Two campaign with a seventh straight win, a Derry success over Meath in Navan will see the Oak Leafers clinching a last-gasp Division One spot.

A draw at Dr Hyde Park and win for Gallagher's side at Pairc Tailteann would see the second promotion place decided on scoring difference given that the Oak Leafers drew in Roscommon. The Rossies go into the final round with a six-point advantage in the scoring difference stakes.

At the bottom, the losers of the Offaly v Cork game in Tullamore will join Down in making the unwanted drop to Division Three while a draw will see the Midlanders relegated unless Clare suffer an unlikely 27-point hammering by a deflated Down at Newry.

Division Two Points For Points Against Points 1. Galway 123 77 12 2. Roscommon 100 69 10 3. Derry 91 65 9 4. Meath 76 82 6 5. Clare 68 75 4 6. Cork 88 115 3 7. Offaly 75 109 3 8. Down 66 95 1

Defeat by Louth last weekend means that for Enda McGinley's Antrim to clinch promotion, they almost certainly must beat Westmeath at Corrigan Park and hope Fermanagh win in Limerick

Division Three

Antrim's disappointing defeat by Mickey Harte's Louth in Ardee leaves the Saffrons' promotion hopes probably resting on them beating also-in-contention Westmeath at Corrigan Park plus Fermanagh doing them a favour by accounting for second-placed Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds, with Louth expected to confirm their second successive promotion by avoiding defeat in Aughrim.

Louth would be denied a second successive promotion if they lose against relegation-threatened Wicklow, Limerick beat Fermanagh and the Saffrons v Westmeath contest is drawn.

That would put four teams on nine points with the Corrigan Park winners and Limerick going up to Division Two on scoring difference.

Another scenario which would see the Saffrons snatch promotion is if they beat Westmeath, Louth lose in Wicklow and Limerick draw with Fermanagh, which would put all three teams on nine points with Antrim and Limerick going up to Division Two.

Mathematically, Fermanagh can still be promoted but they need to hammer Limerick by 17 points and hope the Corrigan Park game is drawn, which would see the Ernemen, Antrim, the Treaty County and Westmeath all on eight points but with Kieran Donnelly's men going up on scoring difference.

Fermanagh boss Donnelly, still angry after the controversial 'point that wasn't' in Sunday's draw in Mullingar, admitted such a scenario was "pretty unlikely" with the Ernemen effectively the only of the eight Division Three teams who have nothing at stake this weekend - beyond producing a decent performance with the Ulster SFC opener against Tyrone coming up fast.

At the bottom of the table, a Longford victory in Laois would most likely relegate Laois to Division Four - unless Wicklow beat Louth which would leave all three bottom teams on five points and score difference sorting out who suffers the drop.

At the moment, Laois have a vastly superior score difference of +4 as opposed to Wicklow's -26 and Longford's -21.

Division Three Points For Points Against Points 1. Louth 90 83 9 2. Limerick 91 83 8 3. Antrim 88 71 7 4. Westmeath 89 78 7 5. Fermanagh 91 91 6 6. Laois 92 88 5 7. Wicklow 77 103 3 8. Longford 81 102 3

Division Four

Cavan need to avoid defeat against bottom-placed Waterford to secure promotion back to Division Three

Cavan have not been particularly impressive thus far in Division Four but five wins in six games - with the sole defeat coming against second-placed Tipperary - means Mickey Graham's 2020 Ulster champions will be promoted if they avoid a home defeat by bottom-placed Waterford on Saturday evening.

The only way Cavan can be denied promotion this weekend is if they lose by six points or move, Tipperary draw with London and either Sligo or Leitrim win their tussle, which would put all three teams on 10 points and mean the Premier County and Sunday's winners at Markievicz Park going up on scoring difference.

But surely Cavan won't blow it at this stage.

Tipp will be guaranteed the second Division Three spot if they beat the Exiles in Thurles on Saturday night.

If the 2020 Munster champions do slip to a shock home loss, the winners of Sunday's contest between Sligo and Leitrim will secure the promotion spot.

Providing Cavan avoid defeat against Waterford, a Tipp draw would see them promoted on the head-to-head if Sligo win at Markievicz Park but if David Power's side take only a point against the improving Exiles, they will miss out on a Division Three spot if Leitrim win by dint of their 2-16 to 2-8 victory over the Premier County in round two.

Complicated right to the end!

Division Four Points For Points Against Points 1. Cavan 92 75 10 2. Tipperary 92 80 9 3. Sligo 105 71 8 4. Leitrim 100 80 8 5. London 79 96 6 6. Wexford 76 86 4 7. Carlow 78 120 2 8. Waterford 82 96 1

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division Four Carlow v Wexford Dr Cullen Park, 13:00 GMT Cavan v Waterford Kingspan Breffni, 18:00 Tipperary v London Thurles, 19;00

Sunday

Division One Kerry v Tyrone Killarney, 13:45 Donegal v Armagh Letterkenny, 13:45 Mayo v Kildare Carrick-on-Shannon, 13:45 Monaghan v Dublin Clones, 13:45

Division Two Down v Clare Pairc Esler, 14:00 Meath v Derry Navan, 14:00 Roscommon v Galway Dr Hyde Park, 14:00 Offaly v Cork Tullamore, 14:00

Division Three Antrim v Westmeath Corrigan Park, 14:00 Wicklow v Louth Aughrim, 14:00 Laois v Longford Portlaoise, 14:00 Limerick v Fermanagh Limerick, 14:00