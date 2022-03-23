Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

If Neil McManus is ruled out, it will be a massive blow to Antrim's hopes of staying in Division One

Antrim hurlers look likely to be without talisman Neil McManus for Saturday's vital Division One relegation play-off against Offaly.

McManus is understood to have sustained a hamstring injury in the days after Antrim's defeat by Laois on 6 March.

He didn't feature in last weekend's dead-rubber rout by Tipperary in Thurles but news of his hamstring injury has now emerged.

Niall McKenna and Michael Bradley are also apparently out of the Navan game.

McKenna is said to have recently undergone surgery with Bradley also injured while the availability of another couple of players for the Navan contest is believed to be in question.

Cushendall man McManus' absence, in particular, would be a massive blow to Antrim's hopes of retaining their Division One status.

Antrim produced competitive - though albeit losing - displays in their three opening Division One B games as they lost by only three points in Kilkenny before narrow home defeats by Dublin and Waterford.

'Our worst display for a couple of years'

However, the Saffrons then produced what McManus called "our worst display for a couple of years" in the vital contest with fellow Division One B strugglers Laois as they lost 1-20 to 1-19 in Portlaoise, which sent them into Saturday's relegation play-off.

Antrim were understrength for last weekend's academic game at Semple Stadium but Tipp's thumping 7-28 to 1-17 victory is unlikely to have done anything positive for Saffron morale going into this weekend.

After securing a Division One spot in the autumn of 2020, Antrim had a hugely encouraging league campaign last year as they defeated Clare and Laois in addition to drawing with Wexford which meant they stayed in the top tier with a game to spare.

However championship defeats by Dublin and Laois last summer sent Antrim back into the Joe McDonagh Cup for this year and while Gleeson's side were competitive in their three opening league games in February, their form has nosedived in recent weeks.