In a message issued to GPA members on Friday, chief executive Tom Parsons highlighted examples of "disappointing treatment" of players

Inter-county players will continue to make themselves unavailable for interview as the Gaelic Players Association continues its expenses stand-off with the GAA.

Players have boycotted match-day media duties over the last couple of weeks.

However, on Thursday evening, squad representatives and captains agreed to "escalate the player protest".

Players will now not attend the launch of any GAA competition at national or provincial level "in the coming weeks".

Players will also write to commercial sponsors to inform them of their position and that "disruption of upcoming events is likely" with promotional events for provincial championships expected to take place soon.

The GPA wants the players' expenses provision to return to the same levels that were in place before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A message to GPA members on Friday outlined examples of what it described as "disappointing treatment" of players as regards expenses.

It is claimed that, in one county, "more than 20 players living outside their county are not being permitted to claim expenses from that address Friday to Sunday" and that "attempts are being made to force them to only claim expenses from their family address within their county".

At Thursday's meeting, it was also claimed that some players who have trained during pre-season and National League before being released from their squads are not being offered expenses.

In a note to GPA members, Tom Parsons, the body's chief executive, wrote: "Players on the call reiterated their belief that players should not be used as a cost control measure in any circumstances."

Parsons added: "The unity shown on last night's call was a very clear illustration that we are in this together. Players noted that we are still open to discussions with the GAA to resolve these issues."