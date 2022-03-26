Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan footballers clinched promotion to Division Three by thumping Waterford 3-21 to 0-10 at Kingspan Breffni.

Mickey Graham's side went into the game knowing even defeat was unlikely to prevent promotion but they showed no mercy to Division Four's bottom side.

The teams were level early on but an unanswered run of 1-5 - as Thomas Galligan netted - put Cavan in control.

Leading 1-10 to 0-4 at half-time, Caoimhin O'Reilly and Gearoid McKiernan hit late goals for the dominant hosts.

Two Tom O'Connell points saw Waterford twice draw level in the early stages but points from keeper Raymond Galligan, the impressive Paddy Lynch and Gerry Smith put Cavan three ahead before Thomas Galligan netted with a superb strike from a tight angle.

Three more Raymond Galligan frees helped extend Cavan's advantage to nine by half-time.

Waterford matched Cavan point for point immediately after the resumption before a superb Luke Fortune score in the 51st minute started an unbroken run of 1-7 for the home side with substitute O'Reilly blasting to the net before McKiernan's major rounded off the facile home victory.

Cavan could have scored a number of other goals with Padraig Faulkner missed a couple of great chances.

Raymond Galligan finished with 0-5 for Cavan - which was the same tally as Waterford's leading scoring Jason Curry.

Tipperary will be fancied to beat London later on Saturday to clinch the second promotion spot in Division Four and set up a final against Cavan next weekend.