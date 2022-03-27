Jack McCarron's penalty helped Monaghan take a big lead over the Dubs before Dessie Farrell's side fought back to level late in the game

Monaghan, Tyrone and Donegal snatched dramatic one-point wins to stay in Division One of the Football League as Dublin and Kildare were relegated.

Jack McCarron's last-gasp point secured Monaghan a 3-13 to 1-18 win after the Dubs had fought back to level.

A late Peter Harte point earned Tyrone a 1-15 to 2-11 win in Kerry as the Red Hands survived by beating a Kingdom side already assured of a final spot.

Paddy McBrearty's injury-time point saw Donegal beat Armagh 1-14 to 1-13.

Armagh, already safe in Division One, started without Rian O'Neill and Rory Grugan but both were introduced in the second half as the Orchard County fought back from 1-10 to 1-5 down at half-time to draw level late on before McBrearty's point secured Donegal's victory.

A melee broke out following the final whistle in Letterkenny with players from both sides and other personnel appearing to get involved and it took some time before order was eventually restored.

With Armagh losing, Mayo's 2-20 to 0-18 win over Kildare in Carrick-on-Shannon secured James Horan's side a place in the Division One decider against Kerry and relegated the Lilywhites in the process.

Clones deserves top billing

After such a dramatic day, it's hard to know whether to start but Clones surely deserves top billing after Monaghan's dramatic victory as McCarron finished with 2-6 for the Farney men.

After the full-time whistle, Monaghan fans stormed on to the field to applaud the players, and in particular McCarron, who capped a stunning individual performance with a last-gasp free to send Dublin down to Division Two.

It was an utterly relentless game, and with the stakes so high and the sun splitting the Clones sky, it was one that was played with the intensity of a championship blockbuster from the first whistle.

With Monaghan and Dublin occupying the two relegation spots heading into Sunday, it was essentially a straight shootout to retain top-flight status - and it did not disappoint on a riveting afternoon of Division One drama.

Monaghan fans would have been uneasy in the moments immediately prior to throw-in with Conor McManus, Kieran Duffy, Killian Lavelle, Michael Bannigan and Andrew Woods all dropping out of the line-up.

One of those to come in, however, was Sean Jones and he swung the game in Monaghan's favour when he buried a brilliant low shot past Dublin keeper Michael Shiel to put the Farney men 1-3 to 0-4 up.

Dubs peg back six-point deficit to level

Jones' goal came in the ninth minute and during a spell in which Monaghan struck an unanswered 1-4 to lead by four, and while Cormac Costello missed a goal chance just before half-time, the Dubs clawed their way back to trail by just two at the break.

With Dublin's full-back line again looking shaky, Monaghan went straight for the jugular upon the resumption, the towering Gary Mohan and Kieran Hughes knocking over scores before Mohan won a penalty when he was taken out by Shiel.

McCarron coolly slotted home but produced an even better moment for his second goal, lobbing Shiel to put Monaghan 3-10 to 0-13 up just moments after Ryan Wylie's dismissal for two yellow cards.

Dublin's James McCarthy was also sent off, but despite their numerical disadvantage, Dessie Farrell's side managed to reduce the deficit to three before being awarded a penalty when Eoin Murchan was fouled.

Dean Rock, whose free-taking had kept Dublin in the game, fired past Rory Beggan to level the game but there was to be last twist as McCarron, with the last kick of the game, nailed a 43-metre free between the posts to ensure Monaghan's safety and hand Dublin the ignominy of Division Two football for 2023.

Tyrone produced their best display of the league to beat Kerry in Killarney

Red Hands beat Kerry again to survive

After their epic victory over the Kingdom in last year's All-Ireland semi-final, the sight of the Kerry jersey provoked Tyrone to produce their best display of the league as they saw off David Clifford and Co to retain their Division One status.

Darren McCurry's individual brilliance was crucial to Tyrone's victory as he finished with a 1-7 tally.

McCurry hit Tyrone's three opening scores as they led 0-2 to 0-0 and 0-3 to 0-2 before a Tony Brosnan goal, set up by Clifford's sensational pass to Joe O'Connor, edged Kerry into the lead.

However, the Red Hands responded with five unanswered points as Darragh Canavan's running, in particular, began to cause problems for the Kerry defence.

By the half hour mark, Tyrone led 0-9 to 1-3 before scores from Clifford and Brosnan left the minimum between the sides at the break.

The pace only increased in the second period as Brosnan's successful penalty - after a foul on Stephen O'Brien - put Kerry 2-7 to 0-11 ahead only for the Red Hands to respond in kind immediately as McCurry found the net following a brilliant long pass from Canavan.

Points from Paul Geaney and Clifford saw Kerry regaining lead by the hour mark but the Red Hands hit four of the final six scores to edge the verdict, with Harte hitting what proved to be the winner, and skipper Padraig Hampsey making a late block to keep the northerners ahead.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Sunday

Division One Kerry 2-11 Tyrone 1-15 Donegal 1-14 Armagh 1-13 Mayo 2-20 Kildare 0-18 Monaghan 3-13 Dublin 1-18

Division Two Down v Clare Pairc Esler, 14:00 Meath v Derry Navan, 14:00 Roscommon v Galway Dr Hyde Park, 14:00 Offaly v Cork Tullamore, 14:00

Division Three Antrim v Westmeath Corrigan Park, 14:00 Wicklow v Louth Aughrim, 14:00 Laois v Longford Portlaoise, 14:00 Limerick v Fermanagh Limerick, 14:00

Division Four Sligo v Leitrim Markievicz Park, 13:00

Saturday